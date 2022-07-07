Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag freundlich

|12.07.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.07.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.03.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.06.22
|Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind
|19.07.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
|07.07.22
|Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Heizungstemperatur soll nachts abgesenkt werden
|19.07.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
|19.07.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Dienstagvormittag stärker
|12.07.22
|Grand City, Aroundtown & Co: Immobilienwerte nach Analystenstudie im Minus
|27.06.22
|Citi: Vonovia - Legt sich der Sturm?
|24.06.22
|Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit "Hold"
|04.07.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 42 Euro - 'Overweight'
|20.06.22
|DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia unterschreibt Berliner Wohnungsbundnis
|10:57 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|19.07.22
|19.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english
|19.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
|19.07.22
|DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|19.07.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Übernahmeangebot erfolgreich einvernehmliches Ausscheiden des Vorstandsteams Wilhelm Wellner und Olaf Borkers
|19.07.22
|DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Amicable departure of the Executive Board team Wilhelm Wellner and Olaf Borkers following successful takeover bid
|19.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop: Changes on the Executive Board
|19.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop: Veränderungen im Vorstand
|19.07.22
|Deutsche EuroShop AG : Deutsche EuroShop: Changes on the Executive Board
DAX schwächelt -- EU bereitet Gas-Sparzwang vor -- Netflix verdient mehr als erwartet -- Uniper-Einigung steht offenbar kurz bevor -- Continental, HELLA, ASML, VW, QIAGEN, Scout24 im Fokus
