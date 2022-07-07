  • Suche
20.07.2022 12:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag freundlich

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag freundlich
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung zuletzt 1,4 Prozent im Plus bei 29,86 EUR.
Um 20.07.2022 12:22:00 Uhr stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 29,86 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 30,13 EUR an. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 29,64 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 687.521 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 54,51 EUR markierte der Titel am 24.08.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 45,22 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 26,95 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 12.07.2022 erreicht. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 10,80 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2018 1,35 EUR, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 2,16 EUR belaufen. Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 54,05 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie aus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Die Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse könnte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) möglicherweise am 02.08.2023 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2022 2,36 EUR Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

