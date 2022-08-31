  • Suche
22.09.2022 16:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 4,6 Prozent auf 22,23 EUR.
Der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Um 04:22 Uhr verlor das Papier 4,6 Prozent auf 22,23 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 22,16 EUR ab. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 22,66 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.663.107 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 28.09.2021 bei 50,29 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 55,79 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 22.09.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 22,16 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 0,32 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2018 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,35 EUR. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 1,83 EUR belaufen. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 45,25 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2022 wird am 04.11.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 08.11.2023 erwartet.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2022 2,53 EUR je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-, TAG Immobilien-, Aroundtown-Aktie & Co. uneins: Mehrere große Branchenstudien

Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

09:07 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
21.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag im Minusbereich (finanzen.net)
21.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag nahe Vortagesschluss (finanzen.net)
16.09.22
Vonovia-, TAG Immobilien-, Aroundtown-Aktie & Co. uneins: Mehrere große Branchenstudien (dpa-afx)
16.09.22
QIX Dividenden Europa: Vonovia kommt angesichts zahlreicher Herausforderungen inzwischen auf 7 % Dividende (finanzen.net)
12.09.22
Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
02.09.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
31.08.22
August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

21.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyWarburg Research
21.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.09.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyWarburg Research
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vonovia Peer Group News

10:44 UhrEQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10:00 UhrEQS-News: DIC Asset AG creates shopping experience with feel-good factor: TO HUUS shopping centre in Mönchengladbach-Rheydt
10:00 UhrEQS-News: DIC Asset AG schafft Einkaufserlebnis mit Wohlfühl-Faktor: das Einkaufszentrum TO HUUS in Mönchengladbach-Rheydt
09:00 UhrDIC Asset AG : DIC Asset AG creates shopping experience with feel-good factor: “TO HUUS” shopping centre in Mönchengladbach-Rheydt
00:45 UhrThe Tell: S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.
21.09.22ROUNDUP: SPD pocht in der Energiekrise auf Tempo beim Mieterschutz
21.09.22EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.09.22EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.09.22Ifo-Studie: Mehr Shopping am Stadtrand wegen Corona
21.09.22SPD pocht auf Tempo beim Schutz von Mietern vor Preisexplosion

Tester finden Glyphosat und Schimmel in Haferflocken
Die Krise als Chance – so schaffen Sie es mit dem Sparplan zur Million
Der LNG-Boom beginnt – und diese Aktien profitieren besonders
Leben in der neuen Zins-Welt und Nios Offensive in Europa
Fallende Spritpreise gehen ADAC nicht weit genug

