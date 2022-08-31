Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste

Der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Um 04:22 Uhr verlor das Papier 4,6 Prozent auf 22,23 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 22,16 EUR ab. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 22,66 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.663.107 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 28.09.2021 bei 50,29 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 55,79 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 22.09.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 22,16 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 0,32 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2018 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,35 EUR. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 1,83 EUR belaufen. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 45,25 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2022 wird am 04.11.2022 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 08.11.2023 erwartet.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2022 2,53 EUR je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

