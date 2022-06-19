Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verzeichnet am Donnerstagnachmittag herbe Einbußen

|29.06.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.2021
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB
|19.06.22
|Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind
|01.06.22
|Vonovia- und ADLER-Aktien schlussendlich uneins: Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht
|31.05.22
|Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia plant Millioneninvestment in Dresden
|31.05.22
|ADLER-Aktie erholt sich bis zum Handelsende: ADLER Group sieht "solide Entwicklung" zu Jahresbeginn
|29.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
|29.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Mittag ein
|29.06.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verliert am Vormittag
|11.06.22
|Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie
|17.06.22
|Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an
|13:36 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|29.06.22
|DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender
|29.06.22
|DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Bekanntmachung der Einleitung eines Prüfungsausschreibungsverfahrens
|29.06.22
|ADLER Real Estate AG : Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender
|29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG english
|29.06.22
|DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG deutsch
|29.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|28.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|27.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|27.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA AG: Release of a capital market information
|SAP am Dax-Ende: Darum crasht die SAP-Aktie
|"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Notenbank wird Zinserhöhungen stoppen
|US-Investor Peter Schiff warnt vor der "schwersten Rezession jemals" - Und so investiert er jetzt
|Nel Asa macht eine außerordentliche Hauptversammlung: Was ist da los?
|Aktien jetzt kaufen? Goldman Sachs rät Anlegern zu dieser Strategie
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Uniper kassiert Ergebnisprognose -- GAZPROM zahlt keine Dividende -- BMW will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen -- SAP, BioNTech, Pfizer im Fokus
|18:03 Uhr
|Putin beklagt Behinderung russischer Dünge- und Lebensmittelexporte
|18:02 Uhr
|"R"-Wort geht Börsen um - Schwärzester Juni der Dax-Historie
|18:02 Uhr
|JENOPTIK-Aktie nachbörslich tiefer: JENOPTIK trennt sich von Militärtechniksparte
|18:01 Uhr
|Erneuerbare-Energie-Verband: Nordex-Schließung Fehlentscheidung
|18:00 Uhr
|DGAP-PVR: freenet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|18:00 Uhr
|Bonduelle announces the sale of 65% of Bonduelle Americas Long Life to the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and CDPQ
|18:00 Uhr
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV acquires a sustainable logistics building in Waalwijk, expanding its logistics portfolio in the Netherlands.
|18:00 Uhr
|Tufts Medicine and Melrose Wakefield Hospital Partner With Acadia Healthcare to Build Inpatient Behavioral Health Hospital to Serve Regional Boston Area
