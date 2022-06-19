Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verzeichnet am Donnerstagnachmittag herbe Einbußen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste um 30.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 5,1 Prozent auf 29,02 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 28,99 EUR nach. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 30,21 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 2.192.779 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 54,51 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 24.08.2021 erreicht. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie derzeit noch 46,76 Prozent Luft nach oben. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 28,99 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 30.06.2022 erreicht. Abschläge von 0,10 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 56,31 EUR für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie aus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 2,35 EUR ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 2,35 EUR erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 03.08.2022 erfolgen. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2023 rechnen Experten am 02.08.2023.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 2,67 EUR je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit "Hold"

Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind

Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE