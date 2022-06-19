  • Suche
30.06.2022 16:06

30.06.2022 16:06

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verzeichnet am Donnerstagnachmittag herbe Einbußen

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verzeichnet am Donnerstagnachmittag herbe Einbußen
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Blick
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste zuletzt im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 5,1 Prozent auf 29,02 EUR.
Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste um 30.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 5,1 Prozent auf 29,02 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 28,99 EUR nach. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 30,21 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 2.192.779 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 54,51 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 24.08.2021 erreicht. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie derzeit noch 46,76 Prozent Luft nach oben. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 28,99 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 30.06.2022 erreicht. Abschläge von 0,10 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 56,31 EUR für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie aus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 2,35 EUR ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 2,35 EUR erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 03.08.2022 erfolgen. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2023 rechnen Experten am 02.08.2023.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 2,67 EUR je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

29.06.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyUBS AG
30.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyUBS AG
30.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

