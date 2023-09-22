KW 38: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 38/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.09.2023 und dem 22.09.2023. Stand ist der 22.09.2023.
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -8,78 Prozent
Platz 39: Zalando
Zalando: -8,32 Prozent
Platz 38: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -7,07 Prozent
Platz 37: BASF
BASF: -6,84 Prozent
Platz 36: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -6,52 Prozent
Platz 35: Porsche
Porsche: -6,20 Prozent
Platz 34: adidas
adidas: -5,91 Prozent
Platz 33: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -5,59 Prozent
Platz 32: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -4,30 Prozent
Platz 31: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -4,09 Prozent
Platz 30: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -3,88 Prozent
Platz 29: Merck
Merck: -3,81 Prozent
Platz 28: Bayer
Bayer: -3,56 Prozent
Platz 27: Siemens
Siemens: -3,52 Prozent
Platz 26: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -3,25 Prozent
Platz 25: Continental
Continental: -2,98 Prozent
Platz 24: Infineon
Infineon: -2,94 Prozent
Platz 23: Covestro
Covestro: -2,73 Prozent
Platz 22: Symrise
Symrise: -2,22 Prozent
Platz 21: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -2,21 Prozent
Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -2,16 Prozent
Platz 19: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,70 Prozent
Platz 18: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -1,35 Prozent
Platz 17: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -1,23 Prozent
Platz 16: EON SE
EON SE: -1,03 Prozent
Platz 15: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 14: Allianz
Allianz: -0,56 Prozent
Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,39 Prozent
Platz 12: RWE
RWE: -0,22 Prozent
Platz 11: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,09 Prozent
Platz 10: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 9: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,18 Prozent
Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,29 Prozent
Platz 7: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 0,81 Prozent
Platz 6: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,79 Prozent
Platz 5: BMW
BMW: 1,80 Prozent
Platz 4: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,75 Prozent
Platz 3: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,90 Prozent
Platz 2: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,98 Prozent
Platz 1: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,26 Prozent
