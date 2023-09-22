DAX15.557 -0,1%ESt504.207 -0,1%MSCIW2.886 -1,7%Dow34.108 +0,1%Nas13.312 +0,7%Bitcoin24.957 +0,2%Euro1,0661 ±-0,0%Öl93,59 +0,4%Gold1.926 +0,3%
Profil
KW 38: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

22.09.23 19:16 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 38 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 38/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.09.2023 und dem 22.09.2023. Stand ist der 22.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -8,78 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Zalando

Zalando: -8,32 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -7,07 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 37: BASF

BASF: -6,84 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 36: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -6,52 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 35: Porsche

Porsche: -6,20 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 34: adidas

adidas: -5,91 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -5,59 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 32: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 31: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Merck

Merck: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 28: Bayer

Bayer: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Siemens

Siemens: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 26: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 25: Continental

Continental: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Infineon

Infineon: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 23: Covestro

Covestro: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 22: Symrise

Symrise: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 21: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 18: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 16: EON SE

EON SE: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Allianz

Allianz: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: RWE

RWE: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 10: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 9: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 6: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 5: BMW

BMW: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 3: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,90 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,26 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

