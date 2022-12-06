Neu auf finanzen.net?
|Unternehmen:
Glencore plc
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
6,25 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
6,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
5,44 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ian Rossouw
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,32 £
