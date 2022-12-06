  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Glencore Aktie

6,26EUR
-0,20EUR
-3,05%
14:23:32
STU
5,44GBP
-0,13GBP
-2,41%
14:35:37
BTE

WKN: A1JAGV / ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
07.12.2022 13:21

Glencore Overweight (Barclays Capital)

Glencore Overweight
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Glencore von 680 auf 625 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Ausblick des Rohstoffkonzerns sei schlechter als befürchtet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Ian Rossouw in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für 2023 und 2024./edh/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Glencore
Long
 SN7DD6 4,31
1,35
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Glencore
Long
 SQ1ADM 8,98
0,65
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN7DD6, SQ1ADM. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2022 / 04:22 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.12.2022 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Glencore

Zusammenfassung: Glencore Overweight

Unternehmen:
Glencore plc		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
6,25 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
6,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
5,44 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ian Rossouw 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,32 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Glencore plc

13:21 Uhr Glencore Overweight Barclays Capital
12:16 Uhr Glencore Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:11 Uhr Glencore Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:06 Uhr Glencore Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.22 Glencore Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Glencore plc

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc Newsmehr Glencore plc News
RSS Feed
Glencore plc zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Glencore Aktie

+16,14%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,14%
Ø Kursziel: 6,32
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
5
5,5
6
6,5
7
7,5
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
6 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
6,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
6 £
Barclays Capital
6 £
Morgan Stanley
7 £
UBS AG
5 £
Credit Suisse Group
8 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
7,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
5 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,14%
Ø Kursziel: 6,32
alle Glencore plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:54 Uhr CTS Eventim Buy
12:53 Uhr Talanx Buy
12:40 Uhr Talanx Hold
12:39 Uhr Symrise Add
12:37 Uhr Dürr Buy
12:36 Uhr KRONES Buy
12:36 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy
12:35 Uhr Brenntag Buy
12:35 Uhr SAP Buy
12:33 Uhr Siemens Energy Outperform
12:32 Uhr Glencore Overweight
12:30 Uhr CEWE Stiftung Add
11:39 Uhr DWS Group Neutral
11:26 Uhr HELLA Hold
11:25 Uhr Glencore Buy
11:25 Uhr Novo Nordisk Buy
11:25 Uhr HELMA Kaufen
11:22 Uhr Novartis Sell
11:20 Uhr Prosus Buy
11:19 Uhr Gerresheimer Buy
11:17 Uhr BMW Buy
11:17 Uhr GSK Sell
11:04 Uhr Bitcoin Group Kaufen
10:25 Uhr Glencore Overweight
10:24 Uhr Gerresheimer Neutral
10:15 Uhr Südzucker Hold
10:15 Uhr Vonovia Buy
10:14 Uhr JOST Werke Buy
10:14 Uhr Hypoport Sell
10:11 Uhr Airbus Buy
09:58 Uhr Airbus Buy
09:30 Uhr Nike Outperform
09:27 Uhr DWS Group Outperform
09:27 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Overweight
09:26 Uhr Befesa Neutral
09:22 Uhr Airbus Overweight
09:22 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
09:20 Uhr K+S Overweight
09:20 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
09:19 Uhr Vodafone Group Neutral
09:18 Uhr Pernod Ricard Buy
09:18 Uhr Diageo Buy
09:02 Uhr Elmos Semiconductor Hold
08:36 Uhr Evonik Overweight
08:36 Uhr Covestro Neutral
08:34 Uhr Brenntag Overweight
08:34 Uhr BASF Overweight
08:34 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral
08:32 Uhr SHS VIVEON Halten
08:16 Uhr Glencore Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Regierung möchte das Staatsangehörigkeitsrechts reformieren. Stimmen sie einer erleichterten Einbürgerung zu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen