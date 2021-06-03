  • Suche
Orsted Aktie WKN: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928

115,50EUR
-0,65EUR
-0,56%
08:13:54
FSE
02.06.2021 08:21

Orsted Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Orsted auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 550 dänischen Kronen belassen. Im Rahmen des Kapitalmarktages könnte der Versorger seine Pläne für Offshore-Windenergieparks von 2025 auf 2026 verschieben, geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts von Mark Freshney hervor./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2021 / 03:05 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Orsted Underperform

Unternehmen:
Orsted		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
550,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
123,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
343,91%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Mark Freshney 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
939,89 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Orsted

03.06.21 Orsted Neutral UBS AG
03.06.21 Orsted Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.06.21 Orsted Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.06.21 Orsted buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.06.21 Orsted Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
RSS Feed
