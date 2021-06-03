Aktie in diesem Artikel Orsted 115,50 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Orsted auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 550 dänischen Kronen belassen. Im Rahmen des Kapitalmarktages könnte der Versorger seine Pläne für Offshore-Windenergieparks von 2025 auf 2026 verschieben, geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts von Mark Freshney hervor./mf/edh

