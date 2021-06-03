|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Orsted
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
550,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
123,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
343,91%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Mark Freshney
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
939,89 DKK
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.21
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.21
|Orsted buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.21
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.21
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.21
|Orsted buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.21
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.21
|Orsted buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.05.21
|Orsted buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.21
|Orsted Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.04.21
|Orsted buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.04.21
|Orsted buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.21
|Orsted Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.21
|Orsted Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.06.21
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.21
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.05.21
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.21
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|03.06.21
|BMW Neutral
|03.06.21
|Saint-Gobain overweight
|03.06.21
|Wizz Air overweight
|03.06.21
|Ströer kaufen
|03.06.21
|Diageo buy
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
|03.06.21
|Facebook buy
|03.06.21
|Orsted Hold
|03.06.21
|Volvo (B) buy
|03.06.21
|Rheinmetall Halten
|03.06.21
|SAP Neutral
|03.06.21
|SAP buy
|03.06.21
|Prosus Hold
|03.06.21
|QIAGEN Neutral
|03.06.21
|MorphoSys buy
|03.06.21
|Orsted Neutral
|03.06.21
|Valeo SA overweight
|03.06.21
|Siemens Outperform
|03.06.21
|Barclays buy
|03.06.21
|MorphoSys Equal weight
|03.06.21
|QIAGEN Hold
|02.06.21
|METRO (St.) Neutral
|02.06.21
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|02.06.21
|SAP buy
|02.06.21
|MorphoSys overweight
|02.06.21
|SAP buy
|02.06.21
|thyssenkrupp buy
|02.06.21
|Accentro Real Estate Kaufen
|02.06.21
|Orsted buy
|02.06.21
|PATRIZIA Halten
|02.06.21
|Orsted Sector Perform
|02.06.21
|Vantage Towers buy
|02.06.21
|RELX Outperform
|02.06.21
|ExxonMobil Underperform
|02.06.21
|Shell B Outperform
|02.06.21
|MS Industrie Kaufen
|02.06.21
|Prosus buy
|02.06.21
|voestalpine Sell
|02.06.21
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|02.06.21
|ArcelorMittal buy
|02.06.21
|Sanofi add
|02.06.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|02.06.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
|02.06.21
|WACKER CHEMIE Hold
|02.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|02.06.21
|Ryanair Neutral
|02.06.21
|easyJet Neutral
|02.06.21
|Rolls-Royce Neutral
|02.06.21
|SAFRAN overweight
|15 unbekannte Apple-Patente 15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
|Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
|Erstes Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat Depot-Details
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan