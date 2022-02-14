  • Suche
Prudential Aktie

14,40EUR
-0,10EUR
-0,69%
11:29:07
STU
12,01GBP
+0,20GBP
+1,69%
13:35:44
BTE

WKN: 852069 / ISIN: GB0007099541

16.02.2022 12:41

Prudential Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Prudential um vier Prozent auf 1655 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Unter den britischen Versicherer-Aktien gehöre Prudential zu seinen Favoriten, schrieb Analyst Nasib Ahmed in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.02.2022 / 20:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.02.2022 / 20:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Prudential Buy

Unternehmen:
Prudential plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1.655,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
12,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13.634,45%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
12,01 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.680,18%
Analyst Name:
Nasib Ahmed 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
181,24 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Prudential plc

Chef-Wechsel
Prudential-Aktie legt zu: Prudential sucht nach Wells-Rücktritt neuen Chef mit Sitz in Asien
Der britische Finanz- und Versicherungskonzern Prudential bekommt einen neuen Chef, und der soll erstmals in Asien seinen Sitz haben.
14.02.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman startet Prudential mit 'Buy' - Ziel 1761 Pence (dpa-afx)
10.02.22
Prudential group CEO to retire (Business Times)
10.02.22
Prudential boss to retire with replacement to be based in Asia (Belfast Telegraph)
10.02.22
Prudential PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
10.02.22
Prudential-Chef Mike Wells tritt ab (dpa-afx)
10.02.22
Prudential to base next CEO in Asia after Mike Wells steps down (Financial Times)
10.02.22
Prudential group CEO Mike Wells to retire from role (Business Times)
05.02.22
Prudential Financial (PRU) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Prudential Aktie

+1409,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1409,07%
Ø Kursziel: 181,24
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
1400
1600
Deutsche Bank AG
17 £
RBC Capital Markets
16 £
Credit Suisse Group
18,00 £
HSBC
18 £
Morgan Stanley
20 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
18,00 £
Barclays Capital
17 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16 £
UBS AG
1.655,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1409,07%
Ø Kursziel: 181,24
alle Prudential plc Kursziele

