|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
335,00 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,37%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
335,60 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
399,00 NKr
|14:31 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.06.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|14:31 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.06.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|14:31 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.06.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|18.05.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|04.05.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|30.01.20
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|21.05.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.02.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
