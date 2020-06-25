finanzen.net
Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

31,32EUR
+0,61EUR
+1,99%
16:16:13
STU
01.07.2020 14:31

Yara International ASA buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Yara vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Düngemittelkonzerns dürfte zum Vorjahreszeitraum weitgehend stabil geblieben sein, schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.07.2020 / 05:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
335,00 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,37%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
335,60 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,15%
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
399,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+18,89%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,89%
Ø Kursziel: 399,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
415,00 NKr
UBS AG
400,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
400,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,89%
Ø Kursziel: 399,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

