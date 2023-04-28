  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
02.06.2023 13:34

HelloFresh-Aktie gewinnt: Deutsche Bank Research belässt HelloFresh auf 'Buy'

"Luft nach oben": HelloFresh-Aktie gewinnt: Deutsche Bank Research belässt HelloFresh auf 'Buy' | Nachricht | finanzen.net
"Luft nach oben"
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Deutsche Bank Research hat HelloFresh auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 36 Euro belassen.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen
Der Kochboxenlieferant habe nach einem erwartungsgemäß ordentlichen ersten Quartal klare Erwartungen für das zweite Quartal skizziert, schrieb Analystin Nizla Naizer in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Trotz des gut 30-prozentigen Kursanstiegs seit den Tiefs um den letzten Kapitalmarkttag herum habe der Aktienkurs noch Luft nach oben, falls die mittelfristigen Unternehmensziele erreicht würden. Die Bewertung honoriere zudem das schnell wachsende Geschäft mit Fertiggerichten nicht angemessen.

Im XETRA-Handel gewinnt die HelloFresh-Aktie zeitweise 1,30 Prozent auf 21,11 Euro.

/gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.06.2023 / 06:45 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX

-----------------------

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf HelloFresh
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf HelloFresh
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: HelloFresh SE

Nachrichten zu HelloFresh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
"Luft nach oben"
HelloFresh-Aktie gewinnt: Deutsche Bank Research belässt HelloFresh auf 'Buy'
Deutsche Bank Research hat HelloFresh auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 36 Euro belassen.
31.05.23
Wie Experten die HelloFresh-Aktie im Mai einstuften (finanzen.net)
24.05.23
EQS-NVR: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
11.05.23
HelloFresh - Stabilisierung … (HSBC)
11.05.23
HelloFresh - Stabilisierung … (HSBC)
11.05.23
HelloFresh - Stabilisierung … (HSBC)
30.04.23
April 2023: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei HelloFresh-Aktie (finanzen.net)
28.04.23
HelloFresh-Aktie fällt tief - Dämpfer trotz positiver Kommentare (dpa-afx)
28.04.23
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Hellofresh auf 'Overweight' und Ziel auf 35 Euro (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr HelloFresh News
RSS Feed
HelloFresh zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu HelloFresh

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11:26HelloFresh BuyDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2023HelloFresh HaltenDZ BANK
02.05.2023HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.2023HelloFresh OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2023HelloFresh BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11:26HelloFresh BuyDeutsche Bank AG
02.05.2023HelloFresh BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.2023HelloFresh OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2023HelloFresh BuyDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2023HelloFresh OverweightBarclays Capital
12.05.2023HelloFresh HaltenDZ BANK
28.04.2023HelloFresh NeutralCredit Suisse Group
06.04.2023HelloFresh Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.03.2023HelloFresh NeutralCredit Suisse Group
08.03.2023HelloFresh NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.04.2023HelloFresh UnderperformBernstein Research
27.04.2023HelloFresh UnderperformBernstein Research
24.03.2023HelloFresh UnderperformBernstein Research
24.03.2023HelloFresh UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.2023HelloFresh UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für HelloFresh nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene HelloFresh News

11.05.23HelloFresh - Stabilisierung …
11.05.23HelloFresh - Stabilisierung …
31.05.23Wie Experten die HelloFresh-Aktie im Mai einstuften
11.05.23HelloFresh - Stabilisierung …
24.05.23EQS-NVR: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
02.05.23EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.05.23EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.05.23EQS-NVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.05.23Diese Tencent-Investorin outet sich als Fan von N26 und Hellofresh - warum sie deutsche Startups besonders interessant findet
04.05.23EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

OPEC+ hält Kurs
Litecoin Kurs steigt in einer Woche um 10 Prozent - 100-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
Ki-Chefin von SAP gründet Start-Up
Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Heidelberg Materials, Siemens Energy
Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia: Sind das nicht Crash-Signale?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: Das Runde muss ins Eckige
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur HelloFresh-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

HelloFresh Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

VW, Mercedes, Porsche, Trabant – der Irrtum vom Oldtimer als Auto der Reichen
So viel Geld sparen Familien jetzt beim Eigenheim-Bau
Die perfekte Aktie für die Energiewende
Irrer schwäbischer Spac-Deal und die Liste der geheimen KI-Gewinner
Das ewige Leid mit dem Makler

Heute im Fokus

US-Zahlungsausfall abgewendet: DAX über 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Lufthansa setzt in München wieder auf den Airbus -- Boeing, Evotec, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Bundeskartellamt geht möglicher Behinderung von 1&1 durch Vantage Towers nach. Reifenhersteller Goodyear plant Stellenabbau. Ceconomy will profitabler werden - Mehr Umsatz im Online-Handel geplant. Bank of Japan hat keinen starren Zeitrahmen für die Erreichung ihres Inflationsziels von zwei Prozent. Lululemon-Ausblick gibt adidas und PUMA Aufwind.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Mai 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Mai 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Mai 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Länder mit den meisten Milliardären
Wo leben die meisten Milliardäre?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird es mit dem Goldpreis bis Jahresende weiter gehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen