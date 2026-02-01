DAX25.261 +0,9%Est506.131 +1,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,5700 +0,6%Nas22.773 +0,4%Bitcoin57.085 +0,4%Euro1,1758 -0,1%Öl71,53 -0,6%Gold5.069 +1,5%
DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Supreme Court stoppt Trump-Zölle -- NVIDIA wohl mit Milliardeninvestment in OpenAI -- Apple, Telekom, BioNTech, Moderna, Diginex, Bayer, im Fokus
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 8: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

20.02.26 18:05 Uhr
DAX in KW 8: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25.260,7 PKT 217,1 PKT 0,87%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 8 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 08/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.02.2026 und dem 20.02.2026. Stand ist der 20.02.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -7,15 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 39: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -5,30 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Bayer

Bayer: -5,01 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 37: BASF

BASF: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 36: Siemens

Siemens: -2,35 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Continental

Continental: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 31: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 30: Symrise

Symrise: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 29: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 28: Merck

Merck: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 27: EON SE

EON SE: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 26: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 25: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zalando

Zalando: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 23: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: GEA

GEA: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 19: BMW

BMW: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 17: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 16: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 14: adidas

adidas: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 12: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Allianz

Allianz: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Scout24

Scout24: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 8: RWE

RWE: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 7: Infineon

Infineon: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 3: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 7,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 8,14 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 9,21 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

