DAX in KW 8: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 08/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.02.2026 und dem 20.02.2026. Stand ist der 20.02.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -7,15 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 39: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -5,30 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Bayer
Bayer: -5,01 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 37: BASF
BASF: -4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 36: Siemens
Siemens: -2,35 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Continental
Continental: -0,57 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 31: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 30: Symrise
Symrise: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 29: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 28: Merck
Merck: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 27: EON SE
EON SE: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 26: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 25: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Zalando
Zalando: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 23: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: GEA
GEA: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 19: BMW
BMW: 1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 17: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 16: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 1,94 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 14: adidas
adidas: 2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 2,62 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 12: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Allianz
Allianz: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Scout24
Scout24: 3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 8: RWE
RWE: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 7: Infineon
Infineon: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 6: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 4,90 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 5,17 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 3: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 7,25 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 8,14 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 9,21 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
