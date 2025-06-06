DAX24.298 +0,1%ESt505.398 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto13,95 +1,4%Dow42.460 +0,1%Nas19.496 +0,2%Bitcoin92.111 +0,4%Euro1,1488 +0,6%Öl65,69 +1,2%Gold3.380 +0,1%
DOKUMENTATION/Einleitende Bemerkungen von -2-

05.06.25 15:18 Uhr

The Governing Council today decided to lower the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. In particular, the decision to lower the deposit facility rate - the rate through which we steer the monetary policy stance - is based on our updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission. We are determined to ensure that inflation stabilises sustainably at our two per cent medium-term target. Especially in current conditions of exceptional uncertainty, we will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance. Our interest rate decisions will be based on our assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission. We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path.

In any case, we stand ready to adjust all of our instruments within our mandate to ensure that inflation stabilises sustainably at our medium-term target and to preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission.

June 05, 2025 09:19 ET (13:19 GMT)