US-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: DAX geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuwächsen -- Spionage-Vorwürfe & Co. verunsichern Palantir-Anleger -- Broadcom enttäuscht -- Tesla, VW im Fokus
Neuerungen für iPhone & Co.: Was Apple-Fans von der WWDC 2025 erwarten können
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 23

07.06.25 03:16 Uhr
Gold, Öl & Co.: Das war die Entwicklung der Rohstoffmärkte in KW 23 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 23

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 06.06.2025. Stand ist der 06.06.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 28: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 13: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 5,59 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 6,42 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 6,96 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 8,16 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 9,40 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 10,57 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis