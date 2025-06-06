Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 23
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.06.2025 und dem 06.06.2025. Stand ist der 06.06.2025.
Platz 32: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,88 Prozent
Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -3,51 Prozent
Platz 30: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -2,26 Prozent
Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 28: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,06 Prozent
Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Platz 26: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 25: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,58 Prozent
Platz 24: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 0,79 Prozent
Platz 23: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,87 Prozent
Platz 22: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 21: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,89 Prozent
Platz 20: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,25 Prozent
Platz 19: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,25 Prozent
Platz 18: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,54 Prozent
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,63 Prozent
Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,82 Prozent
Platz 15: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,97 Prozent
Platz 14: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,13 Prozent
Platz 13: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,32 Prozent
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 3,34 Prozent
Platz 11: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,94 Prozent
Platz 10: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 4,02 Prozent
Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 4,19 Prozent
Platz 8: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 4,28 Prozent
Platz 7: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 5,56 Prozent
Platz 6: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 5,59 Prozent
Platz 5: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 6,42 Prozent
Platz 4: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 6,96 Prozent
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 8,16 Prozent
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 9,40 Prozent
Platz 1: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 10,57 Prozent
