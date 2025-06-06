Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 23 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 23/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 06.06.2025. Stand ist der 06.06.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: freenet
freenet: -1,86 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 27: Kontron
Kontron: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Nordex
Nordex: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 24: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 23: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 22: 1&1
1&1: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 21: PNE
PNE: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 20: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 1,55 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,10 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: IONOS
IONOS: 2,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 15: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 14: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 12: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: 4,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Infineon
Infineon: 4,74 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 9: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,99 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 8: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 5,24 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 6,71 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 4: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 6,75 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,72 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 2: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 9,31 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 1: Formycon
Formycon: 15,61 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag