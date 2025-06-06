DAX24.304 -0,1%ESt505.430 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto13,88 +2,4%Dow42.763 +1,1%Nas19.530 +1,2%Bitcoin91.676 +0,1%Euro1,1399 ±0,0%Öl66,65 +2,1%Gold3.311 ±0,0%
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 23 im Überblick

07.06.25 03:15 Uhr
TecDAX-Ranking KW 23: Diese Aktien glänzten - diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.942,9 PKT -12,6 PKT -0,32%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 23

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 23/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2025 und dem 06.06.2025. Stand ist der 06.06.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: freenet

freenet: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 28: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 27: Kontron

Kontron: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 26: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nordex

Nordex: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 23: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 22: 1&1

1&1: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 21: PNE

PNE: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 20: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 19: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: IONOS

IONOS: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 15: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 14: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 12: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: 4,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Infineon

Infineon: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 9: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 8: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 5,24 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 6,71 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 4: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 6,75 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,72 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 2: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 9,31 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 1: Formycon

Formycon: 15,61 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

