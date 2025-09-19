DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zur Ratssitzung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den von der Bank of England (BoE) veröffentlichten Text zur Ratssitzung vom 18. September 2025 im Wortlaut.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. The MPC adopts a medium-term and forward-looking approach to determine the monetary stance required to achieve the inflation target sustainably.

At its meeting ending on 17 September 2025, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 4%. Two members voted to reduce Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 3.75%. The Committee voted by a majority of 7-2 to reduce the stock of UK government bond purchases held for monetary policy purposes, and financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, by £70 billion over the next 12 months, to a total of £488 billion.

There has been substantial disinflation over the past two and a half years, following previous external shocks, supported by the restrictive stance of monetary policy. That progress has allowed for reductions in Bank Rate over the past year. The Committee remains focused on squeezing out any existing or emerging persistent inflationary pressures, to return inflation sustainably to its 2% target in the medium term.

Underlying disinflation has generally continued, although with greater progress in easing wage pressures than prices. Twelve-month CPI inflation was 3.8% in August, and is expected to increase slightly in September, before falling towards the 2% target thereafter. The Committee remains alert to the risk that this temporary increase in inflation could put additional upward pressure on the wage and price-setting process. Pay growth remains elevated, but has fallen and is expected to slow significantly over the rest of the year. Services consumer price inflation has been broadly flat over recent months. Upside risks around medium-term inflationary pressures remain prominent in the Committee's assessment of the outlook.

Underlying UK GDP growth has remained subdued, consistent with a continued, gradual loosening in the labour market, as well as a margin of slack in the economy. Downside domestic and geopolitical risks around economic activity remain.

At this meeting, the Committee voted to maintain Bank Rate at 4%. A gradual and careful approach to the further withdrawal of monetary policy restraint remains appropriate. The restrictiveness of monetary policy has fallen as Bank Rate has been reduced. The timing and pace of future reductions in the restrictiveness of policy will depend on the extent to which underlying disinflationary pressures continue to ease. Monetary policy is not on a pre-set path, and the Committee will remain responsive to the accumulation of evidence.

