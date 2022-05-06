GoPro Aktie News: GoPro schiebt sich am Nachmittag vor

Aktien in diesem Artikel GoPro 5,93 EUR

Um 04:22 Uhr sprang die GoPro-Aktie im Frankfurt-Handel an und legte um 4,7 Prozent auf 5,93 EUR zu. Die GoPro-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 5,93 EUR an. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 5,74 EUR.

Am 18.11.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 10,64 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 44,23 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 01.07.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 5,20 EUR ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die GoPro-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 13,97 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Zahlen des am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte GoPro am 04.08.2022. GoPro hat ein EPS von 0,08 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahr hatte das EPS des Unternehmens mit 0,12 USD auf dem gleichen Niveau gelegen. Umsatzseitig wurden 250,69 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte GoPro 249,59 USD umgesetzt.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2022 dürfte GoPro am 03.11.2022 vorlegen.

Für das Jahr 2022 gehen Analysten von einem GoPro-Gewinn in Höhe von 0,751 USD je Aktie aus.

