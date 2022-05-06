  • Suche
16.09.2022 11:59

GoPro Aktie News: GoPro am Freitagmittag mit Verlusten

GoPro Aktie News: GoPro am Freitagmittag mit Verlusten
GoPro im Fokus
Die Aktie von GoPro gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die GoPro-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 3,4 Prozent bei 5,61 EUR.
Die GoPro-Aktie wies um 12:22 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 3,4 Prozent auf 5,61 EUR abwärts. In der Spitze büßte die GoPro-Aktie bis auf 5,61 EUR ein. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 5,61 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 1.065 GoPro-Aktien gehandelt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 10,82 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 18.11.2021 erreicht. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 48,12 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der GoPro-Aktie. Am 15.07.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 5,23 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 7,28 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

GoPro gewährte am 04.08.2022 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals. GoPro hat ein EPS von 0,08 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahr hatte das EPS des Unternehmens mit 0,12 USD auf dem gleichen Niveau gelegen. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 0,44 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 250,69 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 249,59 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Am 03.11.2022 dürfte die Q3 2022-Bilanz von GoPro veröffentlicht werden.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2022 auf 0,751 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

