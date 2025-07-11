KW 28: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 28/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.07.2025 und dem 11.07.2025. Stand ist der 11.07.2025.
Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,05 Prozent
Platz 49: RTL
RTL: -6,02 Prozent
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -4,31 Prozent
Platz 47: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,11 Prozent
Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,89 Prozent
Platz 45: AUTO1
AUTO1: -2,49 Prozent
Platz 44: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,17 Prozent
Platz 43: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,64 Prozent
Platz 42: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,30 Prozent
Platz 41: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,21 Prozent
Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,05 Prozent
Platz 39: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 38: freenet
freenet: -0,44 Prozent
Platz 37: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,34 Prozent
Platz 36: K+S
K+S: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 35: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,08 Prozent
Platz 34: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0 Prozent
Platz 33: Fraport
Fraport: 0,23 Prozent
Platz 32: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,38 Prozent
Platz 31: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 0,70 Prozent
Platz 30: KRONES
KRONES: 1,14 Prozent
Platz 29: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,33 Prozent
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: 2,07 Prozent
Platz 27: Talanx
Talanx: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 26: TUI
TUI: 2,50 Prozent
Platz 25: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,83 Prozent
Platz 24: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 2,85 Prozent
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: 2,88 Prozent
Platz 22: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,13 Prozent
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,50 Prozent
Platz 20: Nordex
Nordex: 4,40 Prozent
Platz 19: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,46 Prozent
Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 4,67 Prozent
Platz 17: Evonik
Evonik: 4,67 Prozent
Platz 16: IONOS
IONOS: 4,79 Prozent
Platz 15: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 4,84 Prozent
Platz 14: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 4,97 Prozent
Platz 13: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,07 Prozent
Platz 12: Scout24
Scout24: 5,65 Prozent
Platz 11: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 6,15 Prozent
Platz 10: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 6,49 Prozent
Platz 9: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 6,53 Prozent
Platz 8: TRATON
TRATON: 6,62 Prozent
Platz 7: LANXESS
LANXESS: 7,12 Prozent
Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 7,21 Prozent
Platz 5: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 7,87 Prozent
Platz 4: RENK
RENK: 9,21 Prozent
Platz 3: Aurubis
Aurubis: 9,90 Prozent
Platz 2: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 11,55 Prozent
Platz 1: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 22,42 Prozent
