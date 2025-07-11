DAX24.255 -0,8%ESt505.383 -1,0%Top 10 Crypto15,05 +0,7%Dow44.372 -0,6%Nas20.586 -0,2%Bitcoin100.375 -0,2%Euro1,1693 ±0,0%Öl70,63 +2,5%Gold3.357 ±0,0%
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht rot ins Wochenende -- Verluste auch an den US-Börsen -- BASF und Brenntag: Gewinnwarnung -- Tesla nennt HV-Termin -- Bitcoin-Rekord -- DroneShield, Volatus, Plug Power, Infineon im Fokus
Top News
IonQ-Aktie trotz Rally deutlich von Höchstständen entfernt - aber ist die Aktie schon ein Schnäppchen? IonQ-Aktie trotz Rally deutlich von Höchstständen entfernt - aber ist die Aktie schon ein Schnäppchen?
KW 28: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt KW 28: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
Performance

KW 28: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

12.07.25 01:51 Uhr
MDAX in KW 28: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.354,2 PKT -295,0 PKT -0,93%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 28 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 28/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.07.2025 und dem 11.07.2025. Stand ist der 11.07.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 49: RTL

RTL: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 45: AUTO1

AUTO1: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 43: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 42: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 39: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 38: freenet

freenet: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 37: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 36: K+S

K+S: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 35: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 34: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 33: Fraport

Fraport: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 32: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 31: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 30: KRONES

KRONES: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 29: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Talanx

Talanx: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 26: TUI

TUI: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 20: Nordex

Nordex: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 19: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 17: Evonik

Evonik: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: IONOS

IONOS: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 13: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 12: Scout24

Scout24: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 11: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 6,15 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 10: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 6,49 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 6,53 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 8: TRATON

TRATON: 6,62 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 7: LANXESS

LANXESS: 7,12 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 7,21 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 7,87 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 4: RENK

RENK: 9,21 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 3: Aurubis

Aurubis: 9,90 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 2: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 11,55 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 1: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 22,42 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

