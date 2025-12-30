DAX24.490 +0,6%Est505.791 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,63 -0,5%Nas23.242 -0,8%Bitcoin75.136 -0,5%Euro1,1760 +0,1%Öl60,97 +0,1%Gold4.315 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 Infineon 623100 DroneShield A2DMAA BYD A0M4W9 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX beendet letzten Handelstag 2025 freundlich -- Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Putin wirft Ukraine Terror vor -- TUI, Palantir, Meta im Fokus
Top News
Bloomberg-Analyst warnt vor möglichem Bitcoin-Absturz auf 10.000 US-Dollar Bloomberg-Analyst warnt vor möglichem Bitcoin-Absturz auf 10.000 US-Dollar
Dezember 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat Dezember 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Dezember 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.01.26 03:26 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Dezember deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.617,7 PKT 165,1 PKT 0,54%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Dezember 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Dezember 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.11.2025 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -10,78 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -10,19 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 48: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -10,0 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 47: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -6,94 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Wer­bung

Platz 46: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -5,51 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 45: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 44: IONOS

IONOS: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 42: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Wer­bung

Platz 41: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 40: Fraport

Fraport: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 38: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 37: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 36: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 35: Fielmann

Fielmann: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 34: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 33: Evonik

Evonik: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Wer­bung

Platz 31: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 29: RTL

RTL: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Talanx

Talanx: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 27: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 26: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 25: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 23: freenet

freenet: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 22: TRATON

TRATON: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 21: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 3,93 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 20: KRONES

KRONES: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 18: Aurubis

Aurubis: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 17: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 16: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 5,61 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 13: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 5,73 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 12: K+S

K+S: 5,88 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 11: RENK

RENK: 6,28 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 10: United Internet

United Internet: 7,04 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,39 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: TUI

TUI: 9,21 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 10,56 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 10,93 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 11,78 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 4: AUTO1

AUTO1: 12,62 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Nordex

Nordex: 12,78 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 2: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 13,03 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 1: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 15,74 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:26Dezember 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
01.01.264. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
01.01.26Lufthansa and the role of big business in the Holocaust
01.01.26Lufthansa and the role of big business in the Holocaust
31.12.252025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
31.12.25Is International Expansion the Key to Wolverine World Wide's Next Leg
30.12.25Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels freundlich
30.12.25Lufthansa and the role of big business in the Holocaust
mehr