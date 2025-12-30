Dezember 2025: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Dezember deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Dezember 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.11.2025 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -10,78 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -10,19 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 48: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -10,0 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 47: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -6,94 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 46: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -5,51 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 45: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 44: IONOS
IONOS: -3,95 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,94 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 42: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 41: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 40: Fraport
Fraport: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 39: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 38: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 37: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 35: Fielmann
Fielmann: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 34: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 33: Evonik
Evonik: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 31: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 29: RTL
RTL: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Talanx
Talanx: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 27: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 26: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 25: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 23: freenet
freenet: 2,88 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 22: TRATON
TRATON: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 21: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 3,93 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 20: KRONES
KRONES: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 19: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 18: Aurubis
Aurubis: 4,19 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 17: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 4,60 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 16: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 4,76 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 5,61 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 5,71 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 13: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 5,73 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 12: K+S
K+S: 5,88 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 11: RENK
RENK: 6,28 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 10: United Internet
United Internet: 7,04 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,39 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: TUI
TUI: 9,21 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 10,56 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 10,93 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 11,78 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 4: AUTO1
AUTO1: 12,62 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Nordex
Nordex: 12,78 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 2: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 13,03 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 1: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 15,74 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com