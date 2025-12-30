Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q4 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.
Platz 29: Cardano
Cardano: -58,17 Prozent
Platz 28: VeChain
VeChain: -55,40 Prozent
Platz 27: Polkadot
Polkadot: -51,68 Prozent
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: -47,85 Prozent
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -46,83 Prozent
Platz 24: Chainlink
Chainlink: -45,31 Prozent
Platz 23: Neo
Neo: -45,10 Prozent
Platz 22: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -44,36 Prozent
Platz 21: Stellar
Stellar: -43,76 Prozent
Platz 20: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -43,49 Prozent
Platz 19: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -43,37 Prozent
Platz 18: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -42,78 Prozent
Platz 17: Uniswap
Uniswap: -38,68 Prozent
Platz 16: Solana
Solana: -36,67 Prozent
Platz 15: Ripple
Ripple: -32,99 Prozent
Platz 14: Ethereum
Ethereum: -30,96 Prozent
Platz 13: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -30,87 Prozent
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: -29,12 Prozent
Platz 11: Tezos
Tezos: -27,94 Prozent
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -19,95 Prozent
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -19,89 Prozent
Platz 8: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -16,28 Prozent
Platz 7: Tron
Tron: -15,94 Prozent
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: -0,14 Prozent
Platz 5: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 4: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 3: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,73 Prozent
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 9,53 Prozent
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 68,88 Prozent
