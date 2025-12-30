DAX24.490 +0,6%Est505.791 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,63 -0,5%Nas23.242 -0,8%Bitcoin75.539 ±0,0%Euro1,1766 +0,2%Öl61,15 +0,4%Gold4.315 -0,6%
02.01.26 03:50 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: So schnitten Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025 ab | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im vierten Quartal 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q4 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Cardano

Cardano: -58,17 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VeChain

VeChain: -55,40 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polkadot

Polkadot: -51,68 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: -47,85 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -46,83 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Chainlink

Chainlink: -45,31 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Neo

Neo: -45,10 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -44,36 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Stellar

Stellar: -43,76 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -43,49 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -43,37 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -42,78 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Uniswap

Uniswap: -38,68 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Solana

Solana: -36,67 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ripple

Ripple: -32,99 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ethereum

Ethereum: -30,96 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -30,87 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: -29,12 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tezos

Tezos: -27,94 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -19,95 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -19,89 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -16,28 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tron

Tron: -15,94 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 9,53 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 68,88 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com