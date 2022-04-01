GoPro Aktie News: GoPro am Freitagnachmittag mit Kurseinbußen

Aktien in diesem Artikel GoPro 6,33 EUR

Die GoPro-Aktie stand in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 20.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 1,2 Prozent im Minus bei 6,33 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die GoPro-Aktie bisher bei 6,33 EUR. Bei 6,46 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Frankfurt-Handel. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten GoPro-Aktien beläuft sich auf 350 Stück.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 10,82 EUR erreichte der Titel am 15.06.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 41,49 Prozent Plus fehlen der GoPro-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 5,97 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.05.2022). Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 5,98 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der GoPro-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte GoPro am 05.05.2022. Bei einem Gewinn je Aktie von 0,09 USD wurde das EPS des Vorjahres getroffen. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 6,39 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 216,71 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 203,68 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2022 dürfte GoPro am 04.08.2022 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den GoPro-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 1,04 USD je Aktie.

