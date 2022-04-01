  • Suche
GoPro Aktie News: GoPro am Freitagnachmittag mit Kurseinbußen

GoPro Aktie News: GoPro am Freitagnachmittag mit Kurseinbußen
So bewegt sich GoPro
Die Aktie von GoPro gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die GoPro-Aktie rutschte in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 1,2 Prozent auf 6,33 EUR ab.
Die GoPro-Aktie stand in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 20.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 1,2 Prozent im Minus bei 6,33 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die GoPro-Aktie bisher bei 6,33 EUR. Bei 6,46 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Frankfurt-Handel. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten GoPro-Aktien beläuft sich auf 350 Stück.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 10,82 EUR erreichte der Titel am 15.06.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 41,49 Prozent Plus fehlen der GoPro-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 5,97 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.05.2022). Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 5,98 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der GoPro-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte GoPro am 05.05.2022. Bei einem Gewinn je Aktie von 0,09 USD wurde das EPS des Vorjahres getroffen. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 6,39 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 216,71 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 203,68 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2022 dürfte GoPro am 04.08.2022 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den GoPro-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 1,04 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Stefano Tinti / Shutterstock.com

19.05.22
GoPro Aktie News: GoPro gibt am Donnerstagvormittag nach (finanzen.net)
19.05.22
GoPro Aktie News: GoPro am Mittag mit KursVerlusten (finanzen.net)
19.05.22
GoPro Aktie News: Anleger schicken GoPro am Nachmittag ins Minus (finanzen.net)
06.05.22
GoPro-Aktie rauscht ab: GoPro steigert Gewinn und Umsatz (finanzen.net)
06.05.22
GoPro stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
05.05.22
Ausblick: GoPro mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.04.22
Erste Schätzungen: GoPro legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.04.22
GoPro Aktie News: GoPro verliert (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

