Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 2 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 2 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 02/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.
Platz 30: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -5,96 Prozent
Platz 29: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,50 Prozent
Platz 28: freenet
freenet: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 27: Siltronic
Siltronic: 1,08 Prozent
Platz 26: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 1,23 Prozent
Platz 25: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,35 Prozent
Platz 24: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,44 Prozent
Platz 23: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 22: 1&1
1&1: 3,61 Prozent
Platz 21: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,83 Prozent
Platz 20: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 3,95 Prozent
Platz 19: IONOS
IONOS: 4,12 Prozent
Platz 18: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,13 Prozent
Platz 17: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,14 Prozent
Platz 16: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,25 Prozent
Platz 15: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 4,74 Prozent
Platz 14: SAP SE
SAP SE: 5,15 Prozent
Platz 13: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 5,32 Prozent
Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 5,37 Prozent
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: 5,88 Prozent
Platz 10: Nordex
Nordex: 6,74 Prozent
Platz 9: Ottobock
Ottobock: 8,13 Prozent
Platz 8: Infineon
Infineon: 8,58 Prozent
Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 8,73 Prozent
Platz 6: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 9,05 Prozent
Platz 5: Kontron
Kontron: 9,38 Prozent
Platz 4: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 10,38 Prozent
Platz 3: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 13,84 Prozent
Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 13,91 Prozent
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 19,50 Prozent
