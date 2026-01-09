DAX25.262 +0,5%Est505.997 +1,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,04 -1,2%Nas23.671 +0,8%Bitcoin77.844 +0,1%Euro1,1641 ±0,0%Öl63,34 +1,0%Gold4.510 +0,7%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 2 im Überblick

10.01.26 02:19 Uhr
TecDAX KW 2: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 2 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.820,2 PKT 40,2 PKT 1,06%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 2

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 02/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 29: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 28: freenet

freenet: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 27: Siltronic

Siltronic: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 25: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 23: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: 1&1

1&1: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 21: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 19: IONOS

IONOS: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 17: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 16: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 14: SAP SE

SAP SE: 5,15 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 5,32 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 12: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: 5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Nordex

Nordex: 6,74 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 9: Ottobock

Ottobock: 8,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Infineon

Infineon: 8,58 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 7: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 8,73 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 6: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 9,05 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 5: Kontron

Kontron: 9,38 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 4: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 10,38 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 3: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 13,84 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 13,91 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 19,50 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag