DAX in KW 2: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 02/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.
Platz 40: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -4,59 Prozent
Platz 39: BMW
BMW: -4,46 Prozent
Platz 38: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -3,87 Prozent
Platz 37: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -3,74 Prozent
Platz 36: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,97 Prozent
Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,52 Prozent
Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,52 Prozent
Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,44 Prozent
Platz 32: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,67 Prozent
Platz 31: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -1,50 Prozent
Platz 30: Allianz
Allianz: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 29: adidas
adidas: -0,45 Prozent
Platz 28: BASF
BASF: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 27: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,73 Prozent
Platz 26: Zalando
Zalando: 1,14 Prozent
Platz 25: Continental
Continental: 1,20 Prozent
Platz 24: Scout24
Scout24: 1,90 Prozent
Platz 23: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 22: RWE
RWE: 2,24 Prozent
Platz 21: EON SE
EON SE: 2,31 Prozent
Platz 20: Bayer
Bayer: 2,32 Prozent
Platz 19: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,35 Prozent
Platz 18: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 2,48 Prozent
Platz 17: Symrise
Symrise: 2,49 Prozent
Platz 16: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,49 Prozent
Platz 15: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 2,58 Prozent
Platz 14: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,14 Prozent
Platz 13: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,39 Prozent
Platz 12: GEA
GEA: 3,66 Prozent
Platz 11: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 4,06 Prozent
Platz 10: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 4,74 Prozent
Platz 9: SAP SE
SAP SE: 5,15 Prozent
Platz 8: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 5,28 Prozent
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 5,37 Prozent
Platz 6: Siemens
Siemens: 5,43 Prozent
Platz 5: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 5,47 Prozent
Platz 4: Merck
Merck: 5,77 Prozent
Platz 3: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 6,43 Prozent
Platz 2: Infineon
Infineon: 8,58 Prozent
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 18,60 Prozent
