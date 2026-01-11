DAX25.262 +0,5%Est505.997 +1,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,39 +1,7%Nas23.669 +0,8%Bitcoin78.400 +0,5%Euro1,1629 -0,3%Öl63,79 +1,7%Gold4.504 +0,6%
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt nach Rekord höher -- Tilray übertrifft Erwartungen -- TUI, Alphabet, BMW, BioNTech, Rheinmetall, TKMS & Co., DroneShield, Glencore, Rio Tinto, Merck & Co. im Fokus
Top News
Konsolidierung statt Rekordjagd? Die Silber-Prognose der Commerzbank für 2026 Konsolidierung statt Rekordjagd? Die Silber-Prognose der Commerzbank für 2026
DAX in KW 2: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern DAX in KW 2: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
DAX-Performance

DAX in KW 2: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern

09.01.26 18:06 Uhr
DAX in KW 2: Wer gehört zu den Top-Aktien - und wer zu den Flops? | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25.261,6 PKT 134,2 PKT 0,53%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 2 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 02/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 02.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 39: BMW

BMW: -4,46 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 38: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -3,74 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 36: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 31: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Allianz

Allianz: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: adidas

adidas: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: BASF

BASF: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 27: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 26: Zalando

Zalando: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 25: Continental

Continental: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Scout24

Scout24: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 23: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: RWE

RWE: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 21: EON SE

EON SE: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 20: Bayer

Bayer: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 17: Symrise

Symrise: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 16: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 15: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 14: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 12: GEA

GEA: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 11: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 9: SAP SE

SAP SE: 5,15 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Siemens

Siemens: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 5,47 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Merck

Merck: 5,77 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 3: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 6,43 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 2: Infineon

Infineon: 8,58 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 18,60 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, Stonel / Shutterstock.com

