2023: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen wiesen die Einzelwerte im Jahr 2023 größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2022 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -45,33 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -32,12 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 48: LANXESS
LANXESS: -25,28 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 47: K+S
K+S: -23,80 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 46: Nordex
Nordex: -18,88 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 45: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -17,08 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 44: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -16,41 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 43: RTL
RTL: -11,81 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -10,68 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 41: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -9,42 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 40: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,18 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 39: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,99 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 38: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 37: GEA
GEA: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 36: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 35: Evonik
Evonik: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 34: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 33: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 4,25 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 32: KRONES
KRONES: 5,67 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 31: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 8,93 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 30: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 9,36 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 29: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 9,42 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 28: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 10,66 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 27: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 11,84 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 13,25 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 25: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 16,05 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 16,79 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: United Internet
United Internet: 20,0 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 20,51 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 21: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 22,27 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 20: freenet
freenet: 22,65 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 19: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 23,77 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 24,37 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 17: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 24,80 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 16: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 25,20 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 15: Siltronic
Siltronic: 26,63 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 28,14 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 13: Scout24
Scout24: 34,79 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 12: Bechtle
Bechtle: 35,70 Prozent
Platz 11: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 36,54 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 10: Fraport
Fraport: 38,81 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 9: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 39,11 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 8: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 41,39 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 7: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 42,05 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 6: Talanx
Talanx: 44,05 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 5: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 46,96 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 4: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 64,60 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 3: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 89,32 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 116,31 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 189,68 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com