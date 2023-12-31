DAX16.752 +0,3%ESt504.522 +0,2%MSCIW3.169 -0,3%Dow37.690 -0,1%Nas15.011 -0,6%Bitcoin38.188 ±0,0%Euro1,1037 -0,2%Öl77,08 -1,7%Gold2.063 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Coinbase A2QP7J Siemens 723610 Rheinmetall 703000 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Letzter Handelstag des Börsenjahres 2023: DAX geht etwas fester aus dem Jahr -- US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SAP und Siemens wieder in den globalen Top-100 -- SIGNA, SNB, VW im Fokus
Top News
Darum schwächelt der Japanische Yen schon seit Jahren - und so könnte er sich künftig entwickeln
Billionen-US-Dollar-Markt: Coinbase eröffnet mit "Project Diamond" neue Krypto-Plattform
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

2023: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr

31.12.23 02:14 Uhr
MDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer des vergangenen Jahres | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen wiesen die Einzelwerte im Jahr 2023 größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.137,3 PKT 72,4 PKT 0,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Jahr 2023 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2022 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -45,33 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 49: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -32,12 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 48: LANXESS

LANXESS: -25,28 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 47: K+S

K+S: -23,80 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 46: Nordex

Nordex: -18,88 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 45: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -17,08 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 44: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -16,41 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 43: RTL

RTL: -11,81 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -10,68 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 41: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -9,42 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 40: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 39: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 38: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 37: GEA

GEA: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 36: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 35: Evonik

Evonik: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 34: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 33: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 32: KRONES

KRONES: 5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 31: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 8,93 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 30: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 9,36 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 29: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 9,42 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 28: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 10,66 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 27: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 11,84 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 13,25 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 25: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 16,05 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 16,79 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: United Internet

United Internet: 20,0 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 20,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 21: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 22,27 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 20: freenet

freenet: 22,65 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 19: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 23,77 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 24,37 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 17: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 24,80 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 16: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 25,20 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 15: Siltronic

Siltronic: 26,63 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 28,14 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 13: Scout24

Scout24: 34,79 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 12: Bechtle

Bechtle: 35,70 Prozent

Platz 11: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 36,54 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 10: Fraport

Fraport: 38,81 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 9: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 39,11 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 8: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 41,39 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 7: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 42,05 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 6: Talanx

Talanx: 44,05 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 5: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 46,96 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 4: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 64,60 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 3: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 89,32 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 116,31 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 189,68 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:142023: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
30.12.23Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
30.12.23Dezember 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
29.12.23Dax, MDax, SDax: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Börsenwoche
29.12.23Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen
29.12.23Gewinne in Frankfurt: Das macht der MDAX am Nachmittag
29.12.23Die Tops und Flops im MDax 2023
29.12.23Wer im kommenden Jahr ins RTL-Dschungelcamp zieht