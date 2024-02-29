Februar 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Februar.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Februar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.01.2024 und dem 29.02.2024. Stand ist der 29.02.2024.
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -27,54 Prozent
Platz 29: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -25,06 Prozent
Platz 28: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -16,07 Prozent
Platz 27: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -11,99 Prozent
Platz 26: United Internet
United Internet: -7,97 Prozent
Platz 25: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -7,96 Prozent
Platz 24: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -6,74 Prozent
Platz 23: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -5,24 Prozent
Platz 22: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,72 Prozent
Platz 21: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,58 Prozent
Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,45 Prozent
Platz 19: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,18 Prozent
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: -4,00 Prozent
Platz 17: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -1,85 Prozent
Platz 16: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,43 Prozent
Platz 15: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,28 Prozent
Platz 14: Infineon
Infineon: -1,27 Prozent
Platz 13: Kontron
Kontron: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 12: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,42 Prozent
Platz 11: PNE
PNE: 1,97 Prozent
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,28 Prozent
Platz 9: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 6,20 Prozent
Platz 8: SAP SE
SAP SE: 6,72 Prozent
Platz 7: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 7,30 Prozent
Platz 6: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 9,41 Prozent
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 12,33 Prozent
Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 13,13 Prozent
Platz 3: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 14,26 Prozent
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 22,81 Prozent
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 65,69 Prozent
