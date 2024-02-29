DAX17.678 +0,4%ESt504.878 -0,1%MSCIW3.337 +0,4%Dow38.996 +0,1%Nas16.092 +0,9%Bitcoin56.402 -0,6%Euro1,0820 +0,1%Öl82,19 -1,7%Gold2.046 +0,1%
Performance der Tech-Werte

Februar 2024: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.03.24 02:06 Uhr
Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Entwicklung der TecDAX-Aktien im Februar 2024 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im Februar.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.388,3 PKT -1,0 PKT -0,03%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im Februar 2024

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im Februar 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.01.2024 und dem 29.02.2024. Stand ist der 29.02.2024.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -27,54 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 29: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -25,06 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 28: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -16,07 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 27: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -11,99 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 26: United Internet

United Internet: -7,97 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -7,96 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 24: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -6,74 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 23: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 22: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 21: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,58 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,18 Prozent

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 14: Infineon

Infineon: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 13: Kontron

Kontron: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 12: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 11: PNE

PNE: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 9: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 6,20 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: SAP SE

SAP SE: 6,72 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 7: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 7,30 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 9,41 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 12,33 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 13,13 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 3: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 14,26 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 22,81 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 65,69 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

