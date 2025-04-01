DAX22.540 +1,7%ESt505.320 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto12,16 +3,2%Dow41.990 ±-0,0%Nas17.450 +0,9%Bitcoin78.737 -0,2%Euro1,0791 ±-0,0%Öl74,46 -0,1%Gold3.132 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 HENSOLDT HAG000 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trump-Zölle weiter im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stabil -- DAX schließt erholt -- Zollkonflikt könnte Deutschland in Rezession treiben -- TUI, Rheinmetall, China-Internetaktien, Newsmax im Fokus
Top News
1. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel 1. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Autobauer setzt auf KI: BMW und Alibaba erweitern Partnerschaft in China Autobauer setzt auf KI: BMW und Alibaba erweitern Partnerschaft in China
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
"600% Momentum-Strategie": Aktien hebeln und Gewinne maximieren - sichern Sie sich jetzt das Kennenlernangebot für nur 39 Euro (statt 69 Euro) im Monat!
Performance der Tech-Werte

März 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

02.04.25 03:27 Uhr
TecDAX im März 2025: Ein Blick auf die Tops und Flops der Aktien | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im März.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.636,4 PKT 48,2 PKT 1,34%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im März 2025

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im März 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -25,96 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -16,69 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -14,47 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 27: Infineon

Infineon: -14,40 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Formycon

Formycon: -14,23 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -14,16 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 24: Siltronic

Siltronic: -12,53 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -11,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -10,74 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -10,73 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 20: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -8,57 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 19: SAP SE

SAP SE: -7,88 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 15: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Wer­bung

Platz 11: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 9: Kontron

Kontron: 5,73 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 8: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 6,84 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: IONOS

IONOS: 6,90 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: PNE

PNE: 7,28 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 8,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 9,04 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: freenet

freenet: 12,23 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 2: 1&1

1&1: 16,41 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 17,96 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

03:27März 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
01.04.251. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die TecDAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
01.04.25Gewinne in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen
01.04.25Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Dienstagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen
01.04.25SAP-Anwender: KI-Angebot ist wichtig, Nutzen noch unklar
01.04.25Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Dienstagmittag mit Zuschlägen
01.04.25Marktüberblick: Gold mit stärkstem Quartal seit 1986
01.04.25Marktüberblick: Gold mit stärkstem Quartal seit 1986
mehr