März 2025: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im März.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im März 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -25,96 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -16,69 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -14,47 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 27: Infineon
Infineon: -14,40 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 26: Formycon
Formycon: -14,23 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -14,16 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 24: Siltronic
Siltronic: -12,53 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -11,33 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -10,74 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 21: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -10,73 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 20: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -8,57 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 19: SAP SE
SAP SE: -7,88 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -7,72 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 16: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -3,89 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 15: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 11: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 9: Kontron
Kontron: 5,73 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 8: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 6,84 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: IONOS
IONOS: 6,90 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: PNE
PNE: 7,28 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 8,21 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 9,04 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: freenet
freenet: 12,23 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 2: 1&1
1&1: 16,41 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 17,96 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag