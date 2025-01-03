DAX19.906 -0,6%ESt504.871 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto16,14 +2,4%Dow42.732 +0,8%Nas19.622 +1,8%Bitcoin95.186 -0,1%Euro1,0312 ±0,0%Öl76,69 +1,0%Gold2.640 ±0,0%
German Fund Champions 2025: Wer soll gewinnen? Stimmen Sie jetzt ab!
Performance

KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

05.01.25 02:09 Uhr
MDAX-Performance in KW 1: Diese Aktien führten die Tops und Flops an | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.500,4 PKT -218,5 PKT -0,85%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 1 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 01/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -7,58 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,95 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 47: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 45: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 43: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 42: TUI

TUI: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 40: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 39: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 38: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 37: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 36: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 35: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 34: United Internet

United Internet: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 32: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 29: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 28: AUTO1

AUTO1: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: Evonik

Evonik: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 25: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 24: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 23: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 22: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 20: GEA

GEA: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 19: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 17: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 16: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 15: RTL

RTL: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 14: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 13: Scout24

Scout24: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 12: KRONES

KRONES: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 10: TRATON

TRATON: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 9: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 7: Talanx

Talanx: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 6: K+S

K+S: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 5: freenet

freenet: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 4: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 5,22 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

