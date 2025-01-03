KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 01/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -7,58 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,23 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 48: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,95 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 47: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,51 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 45: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,23 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 43: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 42: TUI
TUI: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 40: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 39: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 38: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,43 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 37: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 36: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 35: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,19 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 34: United Internet
United Internet: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 32: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 29: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 28: AUTO1
AUTO1: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 26: Evonik
Evonik: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 25: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 24: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 23: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 22: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,78 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 21: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 20: GEA
GEA: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 19: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 17: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 16: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 15: RTL
RTL: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 14: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 13: Scout24
Scout24: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 12: KRONES
KRONES: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 10: TRATON
TRATON: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 9: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 7: Talanx
Talanx: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 6: K+S
K+S: 1,82 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 5: freenet
freenet: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 4: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 4,60 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 5,22 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
