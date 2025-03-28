KW 13: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 13/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.03.2025 und dem 28.03.2025. Stand ist der 28.03.2025.
Platz 50: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -14,81 Prozent
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -10,47 Prozent
Platz 48: TUI
TUI: -9,62 Prozent
Platz 47: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -7,84 Prozent
Platz 46: AUTO1
AUTO1: -7,47 Prozent
Platz 45: Nordex
Nordex: -7,17 Prozent
Platz 44: K+S
K+S: -6,84 Prozent
Platz 43: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -6,59 Prozent
Platz 42: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,58 Prozent
Platz 41: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -6,35 Prozent
Platz 40: Bechtle
Bechtle: -6,05 Prozent
Platz 39: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -5,78 Prozent
Platz 38: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -5,52 Prozent
Platz 37: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -5,43 Prozent
Platz 36: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,06 Prozent
Platz 35: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -4,88 Prozent
Platz 34: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -4,70 Prozent
Platz 33: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -4,62 Prozent
Platz 32: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,56 Prozent
Platz 31: Evonik
Evonik: -4,45 Prozent
Platz 30: KRONES
KRONES: -4,33 Prozent
Platz 29: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,27 Prozent
Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -4,18 Prozent
Platz 27: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,07 Prozent
Platz 26: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,84 Prozent
Platz 25: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -2,54 Prozent
Platz 24: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,50 Prozent
Platz 23: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,46 Prozent
Platz 22: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -2,18 Prozent
Platz 21: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,18 Prozent
Platz 20: Scout24
Scout24: -1,74 Prozent
Platz 19: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,33 Prozent
Platz 18: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,26 Prozent
Platz 17: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 16: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 15: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,15 Prozent
Platz 14: RTL
RTL: -0,99 Prozent
Platz 13: Fraport
Fraport: -0,93 Prozent
Platz 12: Aurubis
Aurubis: -0,89 Prozent
Platz 11: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 10: freenet
freenet: -0,62 Prozent
Platz 9: GEA
GEA: -0,18 Prozent
Platz 8: TRATON
TRATON: -0,16 Prozent
Platz 7: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,08 Prozent
Platz 6: Talanx
Talanx: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 5: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 2,51 Prozent
Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,74 Prozent
Platz 3: RENK
RENK: 2,84 Prozent
Platz 2: United Internet
United Internet: 4,22 Prozent
Platz 1: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 5,28 Prozent
