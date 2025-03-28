DAX22.462 -1,0%ESt505.331 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto12,01 -1,5%Dow41.584 -1,7%Nas17.323 -2,7%Bitcoin77.253 -0,4%Euro1,0827 ±-0,0%Öl73,38 -0,9%Gold3.083 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 13: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

29.03.25 03:20 Uhr
MDAX-Wochenrückblick KW 13: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.852,4 PKT -776,2 PKT -2,71%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 13 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 13/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.03.2025 und dem 28.03.2025. Stand ist der 28.03.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -14,81 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -10,47 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: TUI

TUI: -9,62 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -7,84 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 46: AUTO1

AUTO1: -7,47 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: Nordex

Nordex: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 44: K+S

K+S: -6,84 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 43: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -6,59 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 42: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 41: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -6,35 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 40: Bechtle

Bechtle: -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 39: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -5,78 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -5,52 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 37: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 36: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,06 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 35: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -4,88 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 34: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -4,70 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -4,62 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 32: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 31: Evonik

Evonik: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: KRONES

KRONES: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 29: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 27: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,07 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 26: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 25: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 23: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 22: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 21: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 20: Scout24

Scout24: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 19: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 17: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 15: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 14: RTL

RTL: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 13: Fraport

Fraport: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 12: Aurubis

Aurubis: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 11: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 10: freenet

freenet: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 9: GEA

GEA: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 8: TRATON

TRATON: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 7: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 6: Talanx

Talanx: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 5: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 4: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 3: RENK

RENK: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 2: United Internet

United Internet: 4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

