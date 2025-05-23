DAX23.630 -1,5%ESt505.326 -1,8%Top 10 Crypto14,67 +0,8%Dow41.603 -0,6%Nas18.737 -1,0%Bitcoin94.852 ±0,0%Euro1,1367 ±0,0%Öl65,03 +1,6%Gold3.360 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 21: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

25.05.25 03:23 Uhr
MDAX in KW 21: Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.894,7 PKT -158,8 PKT -0,53%
Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 21 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 21/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.05.2025 und dem 23.05.2025. Stand ist der 23.05.2025.

Platz 50: freenet

freenet: -14,75 Prozent

Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -7,57 Prozent

Platz 48: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -6,82 Prozent

Platz 47: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -6,24 Prozent

Platz 46: LANXESS

LANXESS: -6,08 Prozent

Platz 45: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,61 Prozent

Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,13 Prozent

Platz 43: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -4,74 Prozent

Platz 42: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -3,98 Prozent

Platz 41: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,77 Prozent

Platz 40: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -3,32 Prozent

Platz 39: KRONES

KRONES: -3,20 Prozent

Platz 38: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,19 Prozent

Platz 37: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -3,12 Prozent

Platz 36: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,06 Prozent

Platz 35: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,89 Prozent

Platz 34: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -2,88 Prozent

Platz 33: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,57 Prozent

Platz 32: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,94 Prozent

Platz 31: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,68 Prozent

Platz 30: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,66 Prozent

Platz 29: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,00 Prozent

Platz 28: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,92 Prozent

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: -0,63 Prozent

Platz 26: GEA

GEA: -0,52 Prozent

Platz 25: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,52 Prozent

Platz 24: United Internet

United Internet: -0,35 Prozent

Platz 23: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,31 Prozent

Platz 22: RTL

RTL: -0,15 Prozent

Platz 21: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0 Prozent

Platz 20: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 0,24 Prozent

Platz 19: Evonik

Evonik: 0,30 Prozent

Platz 18: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,52 Prozent

Platz 17: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,58 Prozent

Platz 16: TRATON

TRATON: 0,73 Prozent

Platz 15: Fraport

Fraport: 0,77 Prozent

Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,92 Prozent

Platz 13: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,29 Prozent

Platz 12: TUI

TUI: 1,65 Prozent

Platz 11: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,79 Prozent

Platz 10: Scout24

Scout24: 3,13 Prozent

Platz 9: Talanx

Talanx: 4,00 Prozent

Platz 8: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 4,12 Prozent

Platz 7: AUTO1

AUTO1: 4,35 Prozent

Platz 6: K+S

K+S: 4,37 Prozent

Platz 5: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 5,05 Prozent

Platz 4: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 6,01 Prozent

Platz 3: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 8,48 Prozent

Platz 2: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 14,54 Prozent

Platz 1: RENK

RENK: 15,40 Prozent

