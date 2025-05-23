KW 21: So performten die MDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 21/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.05.2025 und dem 23.05.2025. Stand ist der 23.05.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: freenet
freenet: -14,75 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -7,57 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 48: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -6,82 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 47: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -6,24 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: LANXESS
LANXESS: -6,08 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 45: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,61 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,13 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 43: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -4,74 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 41: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 40: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: KRONES
KRONES: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 38: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -3,12 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 36: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 35: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 34: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 33: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 32: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 31: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 30: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 29: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 28: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: -0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 26: GEA
GEA: -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 25: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: United Internet
United Internet: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 22: RTL
RTL: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 20: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Evonik
Evonik: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 16: TRATON
TRATON: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 15: Fraport
Fraport: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 13: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: TUI
TUI: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,79 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 10: Scout24
Scout24: 3,13 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 9: Talanx
Talanx: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 8: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 4,12 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 7: AUTO1
AUTO1: 4,35 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: K+S
K+S: 4,37 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 5: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 4: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 6,01 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 3: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 8,48 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 2: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 14,54 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 1: RENK
RENK: 15,40 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
