DAX24.490 +0,6%Est505.796 +0,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,63 -0,5%Nas23.419 -0,2%Bitcoin75.511 +0,3%Euro1,1744 ±-0,0%Öl61,24 -1,0%Gold4.354 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 DroneShield A2DMAA Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 BYD A0M4W9 RENK RENK73 Allianz 840400 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX beendet letzten Handelstag 2025 freundlich -- Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Putin wirft Ukraine Terror vor -- TUI, Palantir, Meta im Fokus
Top News
2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Mit diesen vier Investitionen hat Starinvestor Charlie Munger das meiste Geld verdient Mit diesen vier Investitionen hat Starinvestor Charlie Munger das meiste Geld verdient
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr

31.12.25 03:52 Uhr
MDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer des vergangenen Jahres | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen wiesen die Einzelwerte im Jahr 2022 größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.617,7 PKT 165,1 PKT 0,54%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Jahr 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -50,57 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -49,73 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -36,61 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: LANXESS

LANXESS: -25,28 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Wer­bung

Platz 46: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -23,90 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 45: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -21,91 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 44: Evonik

Evonik: -20,14 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 43: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -19,72 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 42: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -19,67 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Wer­bung

Platz 41: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -19,27 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 40: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -16,22 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 39: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -12,13 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 38: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -10,20 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 37: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -9,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 36: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 35: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -7,87 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 34: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -6,98 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 33: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 32: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 30: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 0 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 28: Fielmann

Fielmann: 5,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 27: freenet

freenet: 6,54 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 26: TUI

TUI: 7,62 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: TRATON

TRATON: 9,12 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 24: KRONES

KRONES: 13,17 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 23: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 13,70 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 22: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 14,87 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: K+S

K+S: 18,74 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 20: Fraport

Fraport: 19,57 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 19: IONOS

IONOS: 22,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: RTL

RTL: 29,03 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 35,25 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 16: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 36,11 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 38,04 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Talanx

Talanx: 38,53 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 13: Bechtle

Bechtle: 40,45 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 12: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 41,96 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Aurubis

Aurubis: 61,93 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 10: AUTO1

AUTO1: 75,00 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: United Internet

United Internet: 76,64 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 112,75 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 7: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 114,22 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 6: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 132,22 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 5: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 148,66 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nordex

Nordex: 158,39 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 159,83 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: RENK

RENK: 192,46 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 1: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 214,88 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:522025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
30.12.25Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels freundlich
30.12.25Lufthansa and the role of big business in the Holocaust
30.12.25MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Zuschläge
30.12.25Das waren die Luftfracht-Highlights bei Lufthansa Cargo
30.12.25Is Kion Group (KIGRY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
30.12.25Zwischen Gewinnern und Verlieren: Die Tops und Flops im MDAX 2025
30.12.25Lufthansa and the role of big business in the Holocaust
mehr