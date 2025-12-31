2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen wiesen die Einzelwerte im Jahr 2022 größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -50,57 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -49,73 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 48: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -36,61 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: LANXESS
LANXESS: -25,28 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 46: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -23,90 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 45: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -21,91 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 44: Evonik
Evonik: -20,14 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 43: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -19,72 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 42: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -19,67 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 41: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -19,27 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 40: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -16,22 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 39: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -12,13 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 38: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -10,20 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 37: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -9,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -8,45 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 35: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -7,87 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 34: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -6,98 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 33: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -3,86 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 32: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,99 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 31: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 30: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 0 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 28: Fielmann
Fielmann: 5,19 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 27: freenet
freenet: 6,54 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 26: TUI
TUI: 7,62 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: TRATON
TRATON: 9,12 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 24: KRONES
KRONES: 13,17 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 23: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 13,70 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 22: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 14,87 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: K+S
K+S: 18,74 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 20: Fraport
Fraport: 19,57 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 19: IONOS
IONOS: 22,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: RTL
RTL: 29,03 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 35,25 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 16: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 36,11 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 38,04 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Talanx
Talanx: 38,53 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 13: Bechtle
Bechtle: 40,45 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 12: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 41,96 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Aurubis
Aurubis: 61,93 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 10: AUTO1
AUTO1: 75,00 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: 76,64 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 112,75 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 7: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 114,22 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 6: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 132,22 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 5: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 148,66 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nordex
Nordex: 158,39 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 159,83 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: RENK
RENK: 192,46 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 1: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 214,88 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
