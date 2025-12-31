DAX24.490 +0,6%Est505.796 +0,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,63 -0,5%Nas23.419 -0,2%Bitcoin75.410 +0,2%Euro1,1740 -0,1%Öl61,24 -1,0%Gold4.356 +0,4%
Gewinner & Verlierer

4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal

31.12.25 02:40 Uhr
Erfolgsserie oder Crash? Das bewegte den DAX im vierten Quartal 2025 | finanzen.net

Das vierte Quartal 2025 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.490,4 PKT 139,3 PKT 0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen

So performten die DAX-Werte im vierten Quartal 2025

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q4 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2025 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -21,34 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Scout24

Scout24: -19,51 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 38: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -9,11 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,73 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 36: SAP SE

SAP SE: -8,58 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 35: GEA

GEA: -8,04 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 34: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -7,57 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 33: Symrise

Symrise: -6,97 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 32: adidas

adidas: -5,77 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 29: Zalando

Zalando: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,39 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: EON SE

EON SE: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 24: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 23: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 22: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 21: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,46 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 20: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 19: Siemens

Siemens: 4,34 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: BASF

BASF: 4,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 17: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 6,57 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 15: BMW

BMW: 9,01 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 14: Allianz

Allianz: 9,26 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 10,55 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Merck

Merck: 12,01 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 12,34 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 12,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 12,60 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Infineon

Infineon: 13,64 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 7: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 16,42 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 19,34 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 5: RWE

RWE: 19,67 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 21,10 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 3: Continental

Continental: 21,10 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 2: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 23,17 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 1: Bayer

Bayer: 31,10 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

