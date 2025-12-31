4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
Das vierte Quartal 2025 ist zu Ende. Im DAX gab es während der vergangenen drei Monate deutliche Schwankungen der Einzelwerte.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in Q4 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2025 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -21,34 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Scout24
Scout24: -19,51 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 38: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -9,11 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 37: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,73 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 36: SAP SE
SAP SE: -8,58 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 35: GEA
GEA: -8,04 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 34: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -7,57 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 33: Symrise
Symrise: -6,97 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 32: adidas
adidas: -5,77 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 29: Zalando
Zalando: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 28: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,39 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: EON SE
EON SE: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 24: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 23: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 3,08 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 22: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 21: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,46 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 20: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,74 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 19: Siemens
Siemens: 4,34 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: BASF
BASF: 4,81 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 17: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 6,57 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 15: BMW
BMW: 9,01 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 14: Allianz
Allianz: 9,26 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 10,55 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Merck
Merck: 12,01 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 11: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 12,34 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 12,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 12,60 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Infineon
Infineon: 13,64 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 7: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 16,42 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 19,34 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 5: RWE
RWE: 19,67 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 21,10 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 3: Continental
Continental: 21,10 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 2: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 23,17 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 1: Bayer
Bayer: 31,10 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
