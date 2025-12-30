DAX24.490 +0,6%Est505.796 +0,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,63 -0,5%Nas23.468 ±-0,0%Bitcoin75.330 +1,8%Euro1,1758 -0,1%Öl61,94 +0,3%Gold4.374 +1,0%
DAX im Überblick

Tops & Flops: So performten die DAX-Aktien im Jahr 2025

30.12.25 18:06 Uhr
DAX im Überblick: Tops und Flops des Jahres 2025 | finanzen.net

Das Jahr 2025 hatte für Anleger einiges zu bieten. So schnitten die DAX-Werte im Gesamtjahr ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.490,4 PKT 139,3 PKT 0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Jahr 2025

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Symrise

Symrise: -32,90 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 39: adidas

adidas: -28,61 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 38: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -24,45 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 37: Zalando

Zalando: -21,77 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -17,85 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 35: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -16,30 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 34: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -14,37 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 33: Merck

Merck: -12,37 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 32: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -12,27 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -12,24 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: SAP SE

SAP SE: -11,83 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -7,70 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 26: Scout24

Scout24: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 25: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 24: BASF

BASF: 4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 23: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 9,82 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 22: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 10,27 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 21: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 10,34 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 11,65 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 15,42 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 16,30 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: BMW

BMW: 17,93 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Infineon

Infineon: 20,16 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 15: GEA

GEA: 20,87 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 14: Siemens

Siemens: 26,83 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 28,27 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Allianz

Allianz: 31,97 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 11: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 37,52 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 10: Continental

Continental: 37,92 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: EON SE

EON SE: 43,40 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 8: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 46,03 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: RWE

RWE: 56,99 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 86,92 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Bayer

Bayer: 91,62 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 98,98 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 129,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 138,98 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 153,99 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

