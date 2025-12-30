Tops & Flops: So performten die DAX-Aktien im Jahr 2025
Das Jahr 2025 hatte für Anleger einiges zu bieten. So schnitten die DAX-Werte im Gesamtjahr ab.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.12.2024 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Symrise
Symrise: -32,90 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 39: adidas
adidas: -28,61 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 38: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -24,45 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 37: Zalando
Zalando: -21,77 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -17,85 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 35: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -16,30 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 34: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -14,37 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 33: Merck
Merck: -12,37 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 32: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -12,27 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -12,24 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: SAP SE
SAP SE: -11,83 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 29: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -7,70 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 26: Scout24
Scout24: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 25: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 24: BASF
BASF: 4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 23: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 9,82 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 22: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 10,27 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 21: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 10,34 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 11,65 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 15,42 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 16,30 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: BMW
BMW: 17,93 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Infineon
Infineon: 20,16 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 15: GEA
GEA: 20,87 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 14: Siemens
Siemens: 26,83 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 28,27 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Allianz
Allianz: 31,97 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 11: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 37,52 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 10: Continental
Continental: 37,92 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: EON SE
EON SE: 43,40 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 8: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 46,03 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: RWE
RWE: 56,99 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 86,92 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Bayer
Bayer: 91,62 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 98,98 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 129,57 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 138,98 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 153,99 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag