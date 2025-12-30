Dezember 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der letzte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Dezember.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Dezember 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.11.2025 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -6,05 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 39: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -5,52 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Symrise
Symrise: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 37: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 35: Scout24
Scout24: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 34: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 33: BASF
BASF: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 32: GEA
GEA: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 31: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: SAP SE
SAP SE: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 29: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 28: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 27: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 25: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 23: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 2,62 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 22: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: RWE
RWE: 3,48 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 19: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,49 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Infineon
Infineon: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 17: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 16: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 15: Siemens
Siemens: 4,75 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,86 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Allianz
Allianz: 4,89 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 12: EON SE
EON SE: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 11: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 5,26 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Continental
Continental: 5,30 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: adidas
adidas: 5,39 Prozent
Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 5,44 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Merck
Merck: 5,69 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 6: BMW
BMW: 5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 6,55 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 7,51 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 3: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 8,17 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 2: Zalando
Zalando: 9,22 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Bayer
Bayer: 21,40 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
