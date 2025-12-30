DAX24.490 +0,6%Est505.791 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,63 -0,5%Nas23.242 -0,8%Bitcoin74.870 +0,4%Euro1,1745 ±-0,0%Öl60,91 -1,6%Gold4.315 -0,6%
Dezember 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

01.01.26 02:22 Uhr
DAX-Aktien im Dezember 2025: Ein Rückblick auf die Monatsperformance | finanzen.net

Der letzte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Dezember.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.490,4 PKT 139,3 PKT 0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Dezember 2025

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Dezember 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.11.2025 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -6,05 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 39: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -5,52 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Symrise

Symrise: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 37: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 35: Scout24

Scout24: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 34: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 33: BASF

BASF: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 32: GEA

GEA: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 31: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: SAP SE

SAP SE: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 29: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 28: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 27: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 25: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 23: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 22: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: RWE

RWE: 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 19: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Infineon

Infineon: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 17: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 16: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 15: Siemens

Siemens: 4,75 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,86 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Allianz

Allianz: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 12: EON SE

EON SE: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 11: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 5,26 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Continental

Continental: 5,30 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: adidas

adidas: 5,39 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Merck

Merck: 5,69 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 6: BMW

BMW: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 6,55 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 7,51 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 3: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 8,17 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Zalando

Zalando: 9,22 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bayer

Bayer: 21,40 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

