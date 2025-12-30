DAX24.490 +0,6%Est505.791 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,63 -0,5%Nas23.242 -0,8%Bitcoin74.819 +0,3%Euro1,1745 ±-0,0%Öl60,91 -1,6%Gold4.315 -0,6%
4. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

01.01.26 03:47 Uhr
MDAX-Aktien auf dem Prüfstand: Gewinner und Verlierer im Quartalsduell | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.617,7 PKT 165,1 PKT 0,54%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im vierten Quartal 2025 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q4 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2025 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: RENK

RENK: -38,80 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -33,45 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: IONOS

IONOS: -32,70 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -30,18 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -18,87 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: LANXESS

LANXESS: -16,49 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 44: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -16,25 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 43: Fielmann

Fielmann: -15,27 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 42: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,61 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 41: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -10,61 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 40: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -10,0 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 39: Evonik

Evonik: -9,55 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -8,05 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 37: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -6,92 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 36: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: AUTO1

AUTO1: -5,86 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 33: Fraport

Fraport: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 32: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 31: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 30: RTL

RTL: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 29: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 27: Talanx

Talanx: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 26: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 25: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 24: United Internet

United Internet: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,39 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 22: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,75 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 21: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: K+S

K+S: 7,63 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: 7,79 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 18: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 8,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 17: KRONES

KRONES: 9,52 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 16: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 10,51 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 15: Bechtle

Bechtle: 11,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 14: TRATON

TRATON: 11,80 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 13: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 14,62 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 12: TUI

TUI: 16,04 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 16,62 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aurubis

Aurubis: 16,95 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 9: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 17,32 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 8: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 18,80 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 7: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 19,16 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 6: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 19,82 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 22,27 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 4: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 24,91 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 31,78 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 33,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 47,94 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

