4. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q4 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2025 und dem 30.12.2025. Stand ist der 30.12.2025.
Platz 50: RENK
RENK: -38,80 Prozent
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -33,45 Prozent
Platz 48: IONOS
IONOS: -32,70 Prozent
Platz 47: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -30,18 Prozent
Platz 46: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -18,87 Prozent
Platz 45: LANXESS
LANXESS: -16,49 Prozent
Platz 44: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -16,25 Prozent
Platz 43: Fielmann
Fielmann: -15,27 Prozent
Platz 42: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,61 Prozent
Platz 41: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -10,61 Prozent
Platz 40: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -10,0 Prozent
Platz 39: Evonik
Evonik: -9,55 Prozent
Platz 38: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -8,05 Prozent
Platz 37: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -6,92 Prozent
Platz 36: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -5,88 Prozent
Platz 35: AUTO1
AUTO1: -5,86 Prozent
Platz 34: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,12 Prozent
Platz 33: Fraport
Fraport: -4,89 Prozent
Platz 32: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -4,39 Prozent
Platz 31: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,37 Prozent
Platz 30: RTL
RTL: -1,43 Prozent
Platz 29: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 0 Prozent
Platz 28: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,16 Prozent
Platz 27: Talanx
Talanx: 0,53 Prozent
Platz 26: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,72 Prozent
Platz 25: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,93 Prozent
Platz 24: United Internet
United Internet: 3,05 Prozent
Platz 23: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,39 Prozent
Platz 22: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,75 Prozent
Platz 21: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 6,00 Prozent
Platz 20: K+S
K+S: 7,63 Prozent
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: 7,79 Prozent
Platz 18: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 8,19 Prozent
Platz 17: KRONES
KRONES: 9,52 Prozent
Platz 16: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 10,51 Prozent
Platz 15: Bechtle
Bechtle: 11,31 Prozent
Platz 14: TRATON
TRATON: 11,80 Prozent
Platz 13: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 14,62 Prozent
Platz 12: TUI
TUI: 16,04 Prozent
Platz 11: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 16,62 Prozent
Platz 10: Aurubis
Aurubis: 16,95 Prozent
Platz 9: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 17,32 Prozent
Platz 8: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 18,80 Prozent
Platz 7: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 19,16 Prozent
Platz 6: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 19,82 Prozent
Platz 5: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 22,27 Prozent
Platz 4: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 24,91 Prozent
Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 31,78 Prozent
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 33,58 Prozent
Platz 1: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 47,94 Prozent
