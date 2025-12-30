Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.01.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -78,60 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: VeChain
VeChain: -77,54 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Neo
Neo: -75,41 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -74,61 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Toncoin
Toncoin: -70,51 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -68,02 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -67,29 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Cardano
Cardano: -63,50 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -63,31 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: -62,74 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Uniswap
Uniswap: -57,91 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -55,08 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Stellar
Stellar: -52,71 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -43,29 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Solana
Solana: -35,65 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: -26,55 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ripple
Ripple: -20,41 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ethereum
Ethereum: -11,34 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -11,31 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,40 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -7,37 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 10,55 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tron
Tron: 11,08 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 21,81 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 32,66 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 124,70 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
