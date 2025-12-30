DAX24.490 +0,6%Est505.791 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,63 -0,5%Nas23.242 -0,8%Bitcoin74.819 +0,3%Euro1,1745 ±-0,0%Öl60,91 -1,6%Gold4.315 -0,6%
Tops & Flops

Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025

01.01.26 03:56 Uhr
Krypto-Ranking 2025: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co.

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.01.2025 und dem 31.12.2025. Stand ist der 31.12.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -78,60 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VeChain

VeChain: -77,54 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Neo

Neo: -75,41 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -74,61 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Toncoin

Toncoin: -70,51 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -68,02 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -67,29 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Cardano

Cardano: -63,50 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -63,31 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: -62,74 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Uniswap

Uniswap: -57,91 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -55,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Stellar

Stellar: -52,71 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -43,29 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Solana

Solana: -35,65 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: -26,55 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ripple

Ripple: -20,41 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ethereum

Ethereum: -11,34 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -11,31 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,40 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -7,37 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 10,55 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tron

Tron: 11,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 21,81 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 32,66 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 124,70 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com