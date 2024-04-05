DAX18.175 -1,2%ESt505.015 -1,1%MSCIW3.402 +0,5%Dow38.904 +0,8%Nas16.249 +1,2%Bitcoin64.328 +1,1%Euro1,0837 ±-0,0%Öl90,86 -0,3%Gold2.329 ±0,0%
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: DAX verabschiedet sich schwach ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Alphabet wohl an HubSpot-Übernahme interessiert -- Tesla, NVIDIA, Microsoft, RENK im Fokus
KW 14: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Was passiert bei einer Fonds- oder ETF-Anlage mit der Dividende?
Performance

KW 14: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

07.04.24 03:12 Uhr
Sturm und Stille auf dem MDAX-Parkett: Wem winkt der Erfolg, wer stolpert? | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.915,1 PKT -352,6 PKT -1,29%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 14 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 14/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 05.04.2024. Stand ist der 05.04.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -9,43 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 49: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -9,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,12 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 47: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -7,48 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 46: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -7,27 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 45: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -6,28 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 44: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -6,27 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 43: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 42: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,33 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 41: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,29 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -4,58 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 38: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -4,18 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,25 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 36: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 35: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 34: Talanx

Talanx: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 33: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 32: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 31: GEA

GEA: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 30: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 29: Nordex

Nordex: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 28: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 27: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Fraport

Fraport: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 24: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 23: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 22: RTL

RTL: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 20: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 19: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 18: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 17: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 16: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 15: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,29 Prozent

Platz 14: freenet

freenet: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 13: K+S

K+S: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 12: Scout24

Scout24: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 11: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 10: Evonik

Evonik: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 9: United Internet

United Internet: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: KRONES

KRONES: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 6: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 5: Aurubis

Aurubis: 5,09 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 4: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 6,74 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 3: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 9,86 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: LANXESS

LANXESS: 12,37 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 20,69 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

