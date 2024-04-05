KW 14: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 14/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.03.2024 und dem 05.04.2024. Stand ist der 05.04.2024.
Platz 50: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -9,43 Prozent
Platz 49: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -9,21 Prozent
Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,12 Prozent
Platz 47: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -7,48 Prozent
Platz 46: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -7,27 Prozent
Platz 45: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -6,28 Prozent
Platz 44: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -6,27 Prozent
Platz 43: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,12 Prozent
Platz 42: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,33 Prozent
Platz 41: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,29 Prozent
Platz 40: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -4,99 Prozent
Platz 39: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -4,58 Prozent
Platz 38: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -4,18 Prozent
Platz 37: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,25 Prozent
Platz 36: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,78 Prozent
Platz 35: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,58 Prozent
Platz 34: Talanx
Talanx: -2,45 Prozent
Platz 33: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,13 Prozent
Platz 32: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 31: GEA
GEA: -1,76 Prozent
Platz 30: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,68 Prozent
Platz 29: Nordex
Nordex: -1,64 Prozent
Platz 28: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -1,62 Prozent
Platz 27: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,35 Prozent
Platz 26: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,34 Prozent
Platz 25: Fraport
Fraport: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 24: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -0,92 Prozent
Platz 23: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,57 Prozent
Platz 22: RTL
RTL: -0,42 Prozent
Platz 21: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 20: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,29 Prozent
Platz 19: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -0,22 Prozent
Platz 18: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -0,17 Prozent
Platz 17: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 16: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 0,29 Prozent
Platz 15: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,29 Prozent
Platz 14: freenet
freenet: 0,69 Prozent
Platz 13: K+S
K+S: 1,14 Prozent
Platz 12: Scout24
Scout24: 1,20 Prozent
Platz 11: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,92 Prozent
Platz 10: Evonik
Evonik: 2,97 Prozent
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: 3,07 Prozent
Platz 8: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,34 Prozent
Platz 7: KRONES
KRONES: 3,83 Prozent
Platz 6: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,03 Prozent
Platz 5: Aurubis
Aurubis: 5,09 Prozent
Platz 4: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 6,74 Prozent
Platz 3: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 9,86 Prozent
Platz 2: LANXESS
LANXESS: 12,37 Prozent
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 20,69 Prozent
