Knappe 18.000 Punkte: DAX geht klar schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefrot -- Tesla-Aktionäre stimmen Musks Aktienpaket zu -- Stellantis, Kontron im Fokus
KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Diese Hedgefonds-Manager besaßen 2023 das größte Vermögen
Performance

KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

16.06.24 02:14 Uhr
MDAX in KW 24: Spektakuläre Gewinner und dramatische Verlierer | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.719,4 PKT -355,7 PKT -1,36%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 24 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 24/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.06.2024 und dem 14.06.2024. Stand ist der 14.06.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -16,08 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -13,92 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -11,27 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 47: Nordex

Nordex: -10,29 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 46: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -9,98 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 45: United Internet

United Internet: -9,55 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -9,46 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -9,16 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 42: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -8,98 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Fraport

Fraport: -8,40 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 40: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -8,26 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 39: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -8,16 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: LANXESS

LANXESS: -7,60 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 37: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -7,20 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 36: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -6,87 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 35: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 34: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -6,58 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 33: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -6,35 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -6,21 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 31: Befesa

Befesa: -5,31 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 30: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 29: RTL

RTL: -5,08 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 28: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,88 Prozent

Platz 26: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 25: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Talanx

Talanx: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 23: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 22: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 21: K+S

K+S: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 19: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,46 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 18: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 17: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 16: KRONES

KRONES: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 15: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 14: Aurubis

Aurubis: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 12: Scout24

Scout24: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 11: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 9: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 8: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 7: Evonik

Evonik: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: GEA

GEA: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 4: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 3: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 1: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

