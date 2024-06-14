KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 24/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.06.2024 und dem 14.06.2024. Stand ist der 14.06.2024.
Platz 50: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -16,08 Prozent
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -13,92 Prozent
Platz 48: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -11,27 Prozent
Platz 47: Nordex
Nordex: -10,29 Prozent
Platz 46: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -9,98 Prozent
Platz 45: United Internet
United Internet: -9,55 Prozent
Platz 44: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -9,46 Prozent
Platz 43: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -9,16 Prozent
Platz 42: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -8,98 Prozent
Platz 41: Fraport
Fraport: -8,40 Prozent
Platz 40: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -8,26 Prozent
Platz 39: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -8,16 Prozent
Platz 38: LANXESS
LANXESS: -7,60 Prozent
Platz 37: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -7,20 Prozent
Platz 36: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -6,87 Prozent
Platz 35: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -6,83 Prozent
Platz 34: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -6,58 Prozent
Platz 33: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -6,35 Prozent
Platz 32: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -6,21 Prozent
Platz 31: Befesa
Befesa: -5,31 Prozent
Platz 30: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -5,19 Prozent
Platz 29: RTL
RTL: -5,08 Prozent
Platz 28: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,08 Prozent
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,88 Prozent
Platz 26: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,87 Prozent
Platz 25: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -4,60 Prozent
Platz 24: Talanx
Talanx: -4,53 Prozent
Platz 23: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -4,23 Prozent
Platz 22: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -3,94 Prozent
Platz 21: K+S
K+S: -3,88 Prozent
Platz 20: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,79 Prozent
Platz 19: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,46 Prozent
Platz 18: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -3,22 Prozent
Platz 17: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,22 Prozent
Platz 16: KRONES
KRONES: -3,08 Prozent
Platz 15: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,82 Prozent
Platz 14: Aurubis
Aurubis: -2,68 Prozent
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: -2,28 Prozent
Platz 12: Scout24
Scout24: -2,15 Prozent
Platz 11: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,92 Prozent
Platz 10: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,90 Prozent
Platz 9: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,61 Prozent
Platz 8: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -1,35 Prozent
Platz 7: Evonik
Evonik: -0,98 Prozent
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,94 Prozent
Platz 5: GEA
GEA: -0,79 Prozent
Platz 4: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,36 Prozent
Platz 3: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 2: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0 Prozent
Platz 1: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,92 Prozent
