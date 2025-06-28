KW 26: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 26/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: K+S
K+S: -5,21 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 49: RENK
RENK: -5,14 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -2,02 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 47: IONOS
IONOS: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 45: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 44: Scout24
Scout24: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 43: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 42: TRATON
TRATON: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 41: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 40: Talanx
Talanx: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 39: United Internet
United Internet: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Evonik
Evonik: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 34: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 33: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 32: freenet
freenet: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 31: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 30: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 3,25 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 29: GEA
GEA: 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 28: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 26: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 25: KRONES
KRONES: 4,17 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 24: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 4,24 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 23: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 4,25 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nordex
Nordex: 4,42 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 21: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 4,44 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 4,96 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 19: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 5,30 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 18: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 5,60 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 17: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 6,35 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 16: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 6,37 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 6,57 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 14: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 6,60 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,36 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 12: Fraport
Fraport: 7,69 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 11: LANXESS
LANXESS: 7,79 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 10: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 7,83 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 9: AUTO1
AUTO1: 8,10 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 8,20 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bechtle
Bechtle: 8,54 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 6: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 9,08 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 5: Aurubis
Aurubis: 10,07 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 4: TUI
TUI: 10,77 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 10,95 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 13,90 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 1: RTL
RTL: 18,33 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
