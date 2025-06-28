DAX24.033 +1,6%ESt505.326 +1,6%Top 10 Crypto13,48 -3,3%Dow43.819 +1,0%Nas20.273 +0,5%Bitcoin91.610 ±0,0%Euro1,1703 ±0,0%Öl67,31 -0,8%Gold3.274 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 26: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

29.06.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 26 im MDAX: Diese Aktien überzeugten - und diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.357,9 PKT 257,2 PKT 0,85%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 26 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 26/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: K+S

K+S: -5,21 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 49: RENK

RENK: -5,14 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -2,02 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: IONOS

IONOS: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 45: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 44: Scout24

Scout24: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 43: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 42: TRATON

TRATON: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 41: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 40: Talanx

Talanx: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 39: United Internet

United Internet: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Evonik

Evonik: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 34: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 33: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 32: freenet

freenet: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 31: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 30: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 29: GEA

GEA: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 28: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 27: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 26: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 25: KRONES

KRONES: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 24: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 23: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nordex

Nordex: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 21: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 4,96 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 19: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 5,30 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 18: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 5,60 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 17: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 6,35 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 16: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 6,37 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 6,57 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 14: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 6,60 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 12: Fraport

Fraport: 7,69 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 11: LANXESS

LANXESS: 7,79 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 10: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 7,83 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 9: AUTO1

AUTO1: 8,10 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 8,20 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bechtle

Bechtle: 8,54 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 6: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 9,08 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 5: Aurubis

Aurubis: 10,07 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 4: TUI

TUI: 10,77 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 10,95 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 13,90 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: RTL

RTL: 18,33 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

