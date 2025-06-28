DAX24.033 +1,6%ESt505.326 +1,6%Top 10 Crypto13,48 -3,3%Dow43.819 +1,0%Nas20.273 +0,5%Bitcoin91.616 ±0,0%Euro1,1703 ±0,0%Öl67,31 -0,8%Gold3.274 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Palantir A2QA4J Lufthansa 823212 RTL 861149 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BYD A0M4W9 Droneshield A2DMAA Xiaomi A2JNY1 Deutsche Bank 514000 HENSOLDT HAG000 Nike 866993
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht über 24.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Rekorde an US-Börsen -- RTL vor Kauf von Sky Deutschland -- CureVac-Chef wirbt für BioNTech-Übernahme -- Droneshield, Nike, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
KW 26: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 26: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
KW 26: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt KW 26: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 26: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

29.06.25 02:43 Uhr
KW 26: Kursentwicklung von Bitcoin, Ether & weiteren Kryptowährungen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8535 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0003 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
91.615,5419 EUR 37,2320 EUR 0,04%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
107.378,7411 USD 43,6381 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8532 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.073,8636 EUR -5,9170 EUR -0,28%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.430,6887 USD -6,9351 USD -0,28%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8531 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
128,2759 EUR -0,4467 EUR -0,35%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
150,3469 USD -0,5235 USD -0,35%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,8631 EUR -0,0015 EUR -0,08%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,1837 USD -0,0018 USD -0,08%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
552,7433 EUR -0,7436 EUR -0,13%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
647,8473 USD -0,8715 USD -0,13%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
128,4333 EUR -0,2605 EUR -0,20%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
150,5312 USD -0,3053 USD -0,20%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1396 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,10%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1636 USD -0,0002 USD -0,10%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,4819 EUR -0,0007 EUR -0,15%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,5648 USD -0,0009 USD -0,15%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2348 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2752 USD 0,0005 USD 0,17%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 26

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 26/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 22.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Cardano

Cardano: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Monero

Monero: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Tron

Tron: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Stellar

Stellar: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ripple

Ripple: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Toncoin

Toncoin: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Litecoin

Litecoin: 5,27 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: VeChain

VeChain: 5,91 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 6,28 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 6,36 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Avalanche

Avalanche: 6,42 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Polkadot

Polkadot: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Neo

Neo: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 6,52 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 6,55 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tezos

Tezos: 7,63 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Solana

Solana: 8,96 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 9,17 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 9,69 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ethereum

Ethereum: 9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 10,71 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Chainlink

Chainlink: 11,81 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com