KW 26: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 26/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 22.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.
Platz 29: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 28: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 27: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 26: Cardano
Cardano: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 25: Monero
Monero: 2,82 Prozent
Platz 24: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,14 Prozent
Platz 23: Tron
Tron: 3,21 Prozent
Platz 22: Stellar
Stellar: 3,29 Prozent
Platz 21: Ripple
Ripple: 4,18 Prozent
Platz 20: Toncoin
Toncoin: 4,28 Prozent
Platz 19: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 5,04 Prozent
Platz 18: Litecoin
Litecoin: 5,27 Prozent
Platz 17: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 5,49 Prozent
Platz 16: VeChain
VeChain: 5,91 Prozent
Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 6,28 Prozent
Platz 14: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 6,36 Prozent
Platz 13: Avalanche
Avalanche: 6,42 Prozent
Platz 12: Polkadot
Polkadot: 6,44 Prozent
Platz 11: Neo
Neo: 6,44 Prozent
Platz 10: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 6,52 Prozent
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 6,55 Prozent
Platz 8: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 6,63 Prozent
Platz 7: Tezos
Tezos: 7,63 Prozent
Platz 6: Solana
Solana: 8,96 Prozent
Platz 5: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 9,17 Prozent
Platz 4: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 9,69 Prozent
Platz 3: Ethereum
Ethereum: 9,75 Prozent
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 10,71 Prozent
Platz 1: Chainlink
Chainlink: 11,81 Prozent
