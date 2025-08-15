KW 33: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 33/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.08.2025 und dem 15.08.2025. Stand ist der 15.08.2025.
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -26,90 Prozent
Platz 49: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -16,04 Prozent
Platz 48: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -10,46 Prozent
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -10,44 Prozent
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,30 Prozent
Platz 45: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -8,13 Prozent
Platz 44: Nordex
Nordex: -6,27 Prozent
Platz 43: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -6,23 Prozent
Platz 42: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,17 Prozent
Platz 41: IONOS
IONOS: -4,16 Prozent
Platz 40: Scout24
Scout24: -3,74 Prozent
Platz 39: United Internet
United Internet: -3,60 Prozent
Platz 38: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -3,42 Prozent
Platz 37: K+S
K+S: -3,37 Prozent
Platz 36: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,26 Prozent
Platz 35: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -3,23 Prozent
Platz 34: GEA
GEA: -2,87 Prozent
Platz 33: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,68 Prozent
Platz 32: Evonik
Evonik: -2,40 Prozent
Platz 31: Bechtle
Bechtle: -2,30 Prozent
Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,95 Prozent
Platz 29: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,91 Prozent
Platz 28: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 27: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,45 Prozent
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,31 Prozent
Platz 25: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -1,27 Prozent
Platz 24: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,90 Prozent
Platz 23: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,74 Prozent
Platz 22: RENK
RENK: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 21: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 20: KRONES
KRONES: -0,46 Prozent
Platz 19: TRATON
TRATON: -0,38 Prozent
Platz 18: AUTO1
AUTO1: -0,14 Prozent
Platz 17: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0 Prozent
Platz 16: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,53 Prozent
Platz 15: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,65 Prozent
Platz 14: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,68 Prozent
Platz 13: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,73 Prozent
Platz 12: RTL
RTL: 1,00 Prozent
Platz 11: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,46 Prozent
Platz 10: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,63 Prozent
Platz 9: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,88 Prozent
Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,46 Prozent
Platz 7: freenet
freenet: 2,47 Prozent
Platz 6: Talanx
Talanx: 3,28 Prozent
Platz 5: Fraport
Fraport: 3,37 Prozent
Platz 4: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,81 Prozent
Platz 3: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,59 Prozent
Platz 2: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 5,93 Prozent
Platz 1: TUI
TUI: 18,83 Prozent
