Performance

KW 33: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

16.08.25 02:51 Uhr
MDAX in KW 33: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.951,7 PKT -167,1 PKT -0,54%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 33 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 33/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.08.2025 und dem 15.08.2025. Stand ist der 15.08.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -26,90 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -16,04 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 48: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -10,46 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -10,44 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -9,30 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -8,13 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 44: Nordex

Nordex: -6,27 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -6,23 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 42: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 41: IONOS

IONOS: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Scout24

Scout24: -3,74 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 39: United Internet

United Internet: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 37: K+S

K+S: -3,37 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 36: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 35: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: GEA

GEA: -2,87 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 33: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 32: Evonik

Evonik: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Bechtle

Bechtle: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 29: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 28: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 27: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 23: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 22: RENK

RENK: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 21: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 20: KRONES

KRONES: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 19: TRATON

TRATON: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 18: AUTO1

AUTO1: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 16: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 15: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 14: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 13: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 12: RTL

RTL: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 11: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 10: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 7: freenet

freenet: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 6: Talanx

Talanx: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 5: Fraport

Fraport: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 4: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 3: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 2: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 5,93 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: TUI

TUI: 18,83 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

