KW 34: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 34/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.08.2023 und dem 25.08.2023. Stand ist der 25.08.2023.
Quelle: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images
Platz 49: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -5,73 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -5,27 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 47: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 45: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 44: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 43: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -3,10 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 42: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 41: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 40: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 39: K+S
K+S: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 38: Evonik
Evonik: -1,79 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 37: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 36: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 35: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 34: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 33: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,97 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 31: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,92 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 30: RTL
RTL: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 28: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 26: Fraport
Fraport: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 25: freenet
freenet: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 24: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 23: Dürr
Dürr: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 22: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 21: Befesa
Befesa: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 19: KRONES
KRONES: 0,63 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 18: Aurubis
Aurubis: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 17: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 16: Scout24
Scout24: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 14: GEA
GEA: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 13: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 12: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 11: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 9: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 8: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 7: Talanx
Talanx: 3,10 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 6: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 3,27 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 4,18 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy
Redcare Pharmacy: 8,82 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com