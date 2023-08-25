KW 34: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

Heute im Fokus

PNE tauscht Finanzvorstand aus. Shell will sich offenbar von Tochtergesellschaft Shell Energy Retail trennen. GLOBALFOUNDRIES kritisiert Staatshilfe für TSMC-Fabrik in Dresden. JPMorgan hält an "Overweight"-Rating für CTS Eventim fest. NASA und SpaceX verschieben Raummission - Diskriminierungsvorwürfe gegen SpaceX. Analyst sieht SÜSS MicroTec als KI-Profiteur.