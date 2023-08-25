DAX15.632 +0,1%ESt504.236 +0,1%TDax3.083 -0,2%Dow34.347 +0,7%Nas13.591 +0,9%Bitcoin24.095 -0,1%Euro1,0798 -0,2%Öl84,85 +2,0%Gold1.914 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 34: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

27.08.23 01:11 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.999,5 PKT -105,6 PKT -0,39%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 34 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 34/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.08.2023 und dem 25.08.2023. Stand ist der 25.08.2023.

Quelle: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 49: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -5,73 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -5,27 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 47: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 45: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 44: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 43: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 42: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 41: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 40: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 39: K+S

K+S: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 38: Evonik

Evonik: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 37: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,77 Prozent

Platz 36: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 35: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 34: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 33: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 31: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 30: RTL

RTL: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 29: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 28: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 26: Fraport

Fraport: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 25: freenet

freenet: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 24: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 23: Dürr

Dürr: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 22: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 21: Befesa

Befesa: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: KRONES

KRONES: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 18: Aurubis

Aurubis: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 17: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 16: Scout24

Scout24: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 14: GEA

GEA: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 13: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 12: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 11: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 9: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 8: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 7: Talanx

Talanx: 3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 6: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 4,18 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy: 8,82 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com