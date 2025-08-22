DAX24.363 +0,3%ESt505.488 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto16,50 +5,3%Dow45.632 +1,9%Nas21.497 +1,9%Bitcoin99.493 -0,2%Euro1,1721 ±0,0%Öl67,79 +0,2%Gold3.372 ±0,0%
KW 34: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
Bilanzen und Termine: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Ergebnisse der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
Performance

KW 34: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

23.08.25 02:31 Uhr
MDAX in KW 34: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.998,9 PKT 321,3 PKT 1,05%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 34 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 34/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.08.2025 und dem 22.08.2025. Stand ist der 22.08.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -16,59 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 49: K+S

K+S: -5,71 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 48: RENK

RENK: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 47: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 46: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,78 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 45: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Fraport

Fraport: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 42: IONOS

IONOS: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Talanx

Talanx: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 40: TUI

TUI: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 38: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 37: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 35: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 33: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 32: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 31: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 30: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 28: GEA

GEA: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 27: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 26: Scout24

Scout24: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 25: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 24: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 23: RTL

RTL: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: AUTO1

AUTO1: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: freenet

freenet: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 20: Aurubis

Aurubis: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 19: Nordex

Nordex: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 18: KRONES

KRONES: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 17: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 15: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 14: LANXESS

LANXESS: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 13: TRATON

TRATON: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 12: Evonik

Evonik: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 10: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 8: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 7: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 6: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 5: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 5,63 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 6,01 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 3: United Internet

United Internet: 6,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 9,21 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 16,97 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

