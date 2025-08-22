KW 34: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 34/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.08.2025 und dem 22.08.2025. Stand ist der 22.08.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -16,59 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 49: K+S
K+S: -5,71 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 48: RENK
RENK: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 47: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 46: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,78 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 45: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Fraport
Fraport: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 42: IONOS
IONOS: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Talanx
Talanx: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 40: TUI
TUI: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 38: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 37: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 35: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 33: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 32: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 31: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 30: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 28: GEA
GEA: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 27: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 26: Scout24
Scout24: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 25: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 24: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 23: RTL
RTL: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: AUTO1
AUTO1: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: freenet
freenet: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 20: Aurubis
Aurubis: 1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 19: Nordex
Nordex: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 18: KRONES
KRONES: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 17: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 15: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 14: LANXESS
LANXESS: 2,49 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 13: TRATON
TRATON: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 12: Evonik
Evonik: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 10: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 8: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 7: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 6: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 4,41 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 5: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 5,63 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 6,01 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 3: United Internet
United Internet: 6,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 9,21 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 16,97 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
