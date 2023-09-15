DAX15.894 +0,6%ESt504.295 +0,4%MSCIW2.961 -0,7%Dow34.618 -0,8%Nas13.708 -1,6%Bitcoin24.838 -0,2%Euro1,0676 +0,3%Öl94,27 +0,1%Gold1.924 ±0,0%
KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Anleger hoffen auf Zinssenkung der Fed - Marktexpertin warnt vor schmerzhaftem Weg dahin
17.09.23 03:29 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.316,1 PKT -10,0 PKT -0,04%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 37 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 37/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.09.2023 und dem 15.09.2023. Stand ist der 15.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 49: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -6,67 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 48: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 47: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,07 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 44: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 42: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 40: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 39: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Dürr

Dürr: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 37: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,11 Prozent

Platz 36: Befesa

Befesa: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 35: Talanx

Talanx: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 34: GEA

GEA: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 33: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 32: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 30: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 29: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 28: RTL

RTL: 0 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 27: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 26: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 25: KRONES

KRONES: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 24: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 23: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 22: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 21: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 20: K+S

K+S: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 19: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 18: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Evonik

Evonik: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 16: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 15: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 14: Fraport

Fraport: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 13: Scout24

Scout24: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 11: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 10: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 9: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 4,53 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 8: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 6: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 5: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 4: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 3: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 6,53 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 12,92 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 14,29 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

