KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 37/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 08.09.2023 und dem 15.09.2023. Stand ist der 15.09.2023.
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -6,99 Prozent
Platz 49: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -6,67 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 48: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 47: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -4,50 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,07 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,73 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 44: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -2,93 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 42: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 41: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 40: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 39: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Dürr
Dürr: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 37: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,11 Prozent
Platz 36: Befesa
Befesa: -1,07 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 35: Talanx
Talanx: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 34: GEA
GEA: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 33: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 32: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,11 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 30: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 29: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 28: RTL
RTL: 0 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 27: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images
Platz 26: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,20 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 25: KRONES
KRONES: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 24: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 23: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 22: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,63 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 21: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 20: K+S
K+S: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 19: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 18: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Evonik
Evonik: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 16: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 15: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,32 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 14: Fraport
Fraport: 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 13: Scout24
Scout24: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: 2,82 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 3,07 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 10: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 3,32 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 9: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 4,53 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 8: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 4,60 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 6: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 5,42 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 5: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,55 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 4: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 5,81 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 3: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 6,53 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 12,92 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 14,29 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
