KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

Heute im Fokus

Birkenstock macht mehr Umsatz. Intel startet Partnerschaft mit Hochschule Merseburg. Lufthansa Technik will Militärgeschäft stärken. Gebremstes Umsatzwachstum bei H&M. Lenzing mit Gewinnwarnung für 2023. UBS-Chef Ermotti will bis mindestens Ende 2026 im Amt bleiben. BMW-Tochter Rolls Royce will bis 2030 voll elektrisch werden. Volkswagen mit Absatzplus im August.