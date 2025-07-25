KW 30: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 30/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.07.2025 und dem 25.07.2025. Stand ist der 25.07.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 48: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,52 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 47: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,27 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 45: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 44: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 43: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 42: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 40: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 39: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 38: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 37: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 36: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 35: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 34: RENK
RENK: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 33: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 32: Scout24
Scout24: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 31: IONOS
IONOS: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: KRONES
KRONES: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 28: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 27: K+S
K+S: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 26: Fraport
Fraport: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 25: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: AUTO1
AUTO1: 0,97 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 22: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 21: LANXESS
LANXESS: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 20: RTL
RTL: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 18: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 17: Evonik
Evonik: 2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 14: Nordex
Nordex: 3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 13: United Internet
United Internet: 3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 11: TUI
TUI: 3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 3,94 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 9: Talanx
Talanx: 4,61 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 8: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,63 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 4,69 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 5: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,54 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 4: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 6,05 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 3: TRATON
TRATON: 7,40 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 2: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 7,52 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 22,96 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
