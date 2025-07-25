DAX24.218 -0,3%ESt505.352 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto15,91 +1,5%Dow44.902 +0,5%Nas21.108 +0,2%Bitcoin100.014 -0,1%Euro1,1748 ±0,0%Öl68,39 -1,4%Gold3.336 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 30: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

26.07.25 02:20 Uhr
MDAX in KW 30: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.484,4 PKT -149,2 PKT -0,47%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 30 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 30/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.07.2025 und dem 25.07.2025. Stand ist der 25.07.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,06 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,52 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 47: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 45: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 44: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 43: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 42: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 40: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 39: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 38: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 37: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 36: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 35: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 34: RENK

RENK: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 33: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 32: Scout24

Scout24: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 31: IONOS

IONOS: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: KRONES

KRONES: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 28: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 27: K+S

K+S: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 26: Fraport

Fraport: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 25: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: AUTO1

AUTO1: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 21: LANXESS

LANXESS: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 20: RTL

RTL: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 18: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 17: Evonik

Evonik: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 14: Nordex

Nordex: 3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 13: United Internet

United Internet: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 11: TUI

TUI: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 9: Talanx

Talanx: 4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 8: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,63 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 4,69 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 5: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,54 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 4: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 6,05 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 3: TRATON

TRATON: 7,40 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 2: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 7,52 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 22,96 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

