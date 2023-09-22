DAX15.557 -0,1%ESt504.207 -0,1%MSCIW2.880 -0,2%Dow33.964 -0,3%Nas13.212 -0,1%Bitcoin24.923 ±-0,0%Euro1,0654 -0,1%Öl93,83 +0,6%Gold1.926 ±0,0%
KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

24.09.23 02:14 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.536,3 PKT -39,2 PKT -0,15%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 38 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 38/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.09.2023 und dem 22.09.2023. Stand ist der 22.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -14,73 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 49: Talanx

Talanx: -8,71 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 48: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -8,51 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 47: Befesa

Befesa: -8,37 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 46: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -8,34 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 45: LANXESS

LANXESS: -7,91 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 44: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -7,73 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 43: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -7,44 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 42: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,33 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 41: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -6,08 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 40: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 39: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 38: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 36: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 35: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 34: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 33: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 32: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 31: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 30: GEA

GEA: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 29: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 28: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 27: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 26: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 24: Evonik

Evonik: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,37 Prozent

Platz 20: Dürr

Dürr: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: Fraport

Fraport: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 16: Nordex

Nordex: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: K+S

K+S: -0,77 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 14: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 13: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 12: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 10: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 9: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 8: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 7: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 6: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 5: RTL

RTL: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 3: Scout24

Scout24: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 2: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

