KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 38/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.09.2023 und dem 22.09.2023. Stand ist der 22.09.2023.
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -14,73 Prozent
Platz 49: Talanx
Talanx: -8,71 Prozent
Platz 48: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -8,51 Prozent
Platz 47: Befesa
Befesa: -8,37 Prozent
Platz 46: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -8,34 Prozent
Platz 45: LANXESS
LANXESS: -7,91 Prozent
Platz 44: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -7,73 Prozent
Platz 43: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -7,44 Prozent
Platz 42: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,33 Prozent
Platz 41: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -6,08 Prozent
Platz 40: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -5,85 Prozent
Platz 39: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -4,95 Prozent
Platz 38: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -4,06 Prozent
Platz 37: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -3,91 Prozent
Platz 36: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -3,87 Prozent
Platz 35: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -3,83 Prozent
Platz 34: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,67 Prozent
Platz 33: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,51 Prozent
Platz 32: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,27 Prozent
Platz 31: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,16 Prozent
Platz 30: GEA
GEA: -3,15 Prozent
Platz 29: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -2,69 Prozent
Platz 28: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,68 Prozent
Platz 27: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,26 Prozent
Platz 26: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,25 Prozent
Platz 25: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -2,23 Prozent
Platz 24: Evonik
Evonik: -2,03 Prozent
Platz 23: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,52 Prozent
Platz 22: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,37 Prozent
Platz 20: Dürr
Dürr: -1,31 Prozent
Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,12 Prozent
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: -0,97 Prozent
Platz 17: Fraport
Fraport: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 16: Nordex
Nordex: -0,89 Prozent
Platz 15: K+S
K+S: -0,77 Prozent
Platz 14: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,45 Prozent
Platz 13: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,19 Prozent
Platz 12: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -0,07 Prozent
Platz 11: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,05 Prozent
Platz 10: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 9: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,60 Prozent
Platz 8: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,61 Prozent
Platz 7: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,61 Prozent
Platz 6: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,82 Prozent
Platz 5: RTL
RTL: 0,92 Prozent
Platz 4: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,27 Prozent
Platz 3: Scout24
Scout24: 1,81 Prozent
Platz 2: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 1,95 Prozent
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 2,19 Prozent
