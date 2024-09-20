KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 38/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.09.2024 und dem 20.09.2024. Stand ist der 20.09.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -7,91 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 48: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 47: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -3,89 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 46: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,71 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 45: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,68 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 44: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Siltronic
Siltronic: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 41: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 40: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 39: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 38: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 37: Talanx
Talanx: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 36: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 35: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 33: United Internet
United Internet: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 31: Fraport
Fraport: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 30: freenet
freenet: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 28: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 27: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 26: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 24: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 22: RTL
RTL: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,56 Prozent
Platz 20: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 19: Evonik
Evonik: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 18: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 16: Nordex
Nordex: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 15: Befesa
Befesa: 2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 14: Scout24
Scout24: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 13: TRATON
TRATON: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 12: Aurubis
Aurubis: 4,08 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 11: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 4,47 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 10: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 9: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 8: K+S
K+S: 5,21 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 7: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 5,30 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 6: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,34 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 5: KRONES
KRONES: 5,74 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 4: LANXESS
LANXESS: 5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 3: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 6,26 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 2: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 7,27 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: TUI
TUI: 10,23 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
