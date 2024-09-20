DAX18.720 -1,5%ESt504.872 -1,5%MSCIW3.678 -0,3%Dow42.063 +0,1%Nas17.948 -0,4%Bitcoin56.610 -0,3%Euro1,1162 ±0,0%Öl74,72 -0,2%Gold2.622 ±0,0%
Großer Verfallstag: Dow Jones geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- DAX rutscht wieder unter 19.000er Marke -- Mercedes-Benz senkt Ausblick für 2024 -- Lufthansa, VW, Commerzbank, Plug Power im Fokus
KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
KW 38: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Performance

KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

22.09.24 02:24 Uhr
KW 38: Die Top-Performer und Verlierer unter den MDAX-Aktien der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.843,3 PKT -422,7 PKT -1,61%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 38 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 38/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.09.2024 und dem 20.09.2024. Stand ist der 20.09.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -7,91 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 47: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 46: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 45: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 44: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Siltronic

Siltronic: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 41: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 40: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 39: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 38: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 37: Talanx

Talanx: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 36: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 35: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 33: United Internet

United Internet: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 31: Fraport

Fraport: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 30: freenet

freenet: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 28: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 27: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 26: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 25: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 24: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: RTL

RTL: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,56 Prozent

Platz 20: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 19: Evonik

Evonik: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 18: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 16: Nordex

Nordex: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 15: Befesa

Befesa: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 14: Scout24

Scout24: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 13: TRATON

TRATON: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 12: Aurubis

Aurubis: 4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 11: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 10: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 9: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 8: K+S

K+S: 5,21 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 7: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 5,30 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 6: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 5: KRONES

KRONES: 5,74 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 4: LANXESS

LANXESS: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 3: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 6,26 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 2: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: TUI

TUI: 10,23 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

