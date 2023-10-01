DAX15.387 +0,4%ESt504.175 +0,3%MSCIW2.853 -0,1%Dow33.508 -0,5%Nas13.219 +0,1%Bitcoin25.493 ±0,0%Euro1,0589 +0,2%Öl95,34 +0,2%Gold1.849 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Commerzbank CBK100 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 SCHOTT Pharma A3ENQ5 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Plug Power A1JA81 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow tiefer -- Finanzinvestor Cinven will SYNLAB vollständig erwerben -- Commerzbank vor Dividendenerhöhung -- VW, thyssenkrupp, Allianz, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2023: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
KW 39: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

01.10.23 02:12 Uhr
KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.075,1 PKT 356,7 PKT 1,39%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 39 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 39/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.09.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.

Quelle: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -10,05 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 49: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -8,63 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,73 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -7,73 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 46: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 45: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 44: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 43: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 42: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,01 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 41: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 40: Fraport

Fraport: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 39: Evonik

Evonik: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 37: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 36: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 35: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 34: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 31: RTL

RTL: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 29: GEA

GEA: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 28: freenet

freenet: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,07 Prozent

Platz 26: Scout24

Scout24: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 25: Nordex

Nordex: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 23: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 22: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 20: Dürr

Dürr: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 19: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 17: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 16: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Befesa

Befesa: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 14: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 13: United Internet

United Internet: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 11: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 9: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 8: Talanx

Talanx: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 3: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 2: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 1: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 5,38 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:12KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
30.09.233. Quartal 2023: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
30.09.23September 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
30.09.23Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
30.09.23Dax, MDax, SDax: Zalando, Hellofresh, Synlab - Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer der Börsenwoche
30.09.23Fraport-Chef Schulte sieht deutsche Flughäfen langfristig im Hintertreffen
29.09.23Wer ist Daniel Kretinsky?: Der tschechische Milliardär, der nach Thyssenkrupp greift
29.09.23Lufthansa Technik hit by $13m cost in detained assets