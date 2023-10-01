KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 39/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.09.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.
Quelle: ramcreations / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -10,05 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 49: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -8,63 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,73 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 47: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -7,73 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 46: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 45: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 44: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 43: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images
Platz 42: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,01 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 41: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,41 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 40: Fraport
Fraport: -2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 39: Evonik
Evonik: -2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 37: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 36: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,28 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 35: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 34: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -2,23 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 31: RTL
RTL: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 29: GEA
GEA: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 28: freenet
freenet: -1,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,07 Prozent
Platz 26: Scout24
Scout24: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 25: Nordex
Nordex: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 23: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 22: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 20: Dürr
Dürr: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 19: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 17: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,60 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 16: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Befesa
Befesa: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 14: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 13: United Internet
United Internet: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 11: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 9: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 8: Talanx
Talanx: 2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 6: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 4: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,26 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 3: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 2: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 4,15 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 1: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 5,38 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
