Performance

KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

22.10.23 01:11 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
24.065,7 PKT -371,6 PKT -1,52%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 42 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 42/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.10.2023 und dem 20.10.2023. Stand ist der 20.10.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Dürr

Dürr: -14,38 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 49: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -10,56 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 48: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -10,47 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 47: Scout24

Scout24: -9,54 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 46: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -8,39 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -8,35 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 44: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -7,12 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 43: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -7,08 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 42: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -6,75 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Befesa

Befesa: -6,54 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 40: Nordex

Nordex: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 39: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -6,42 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,35 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 37: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 36: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -5,36 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 35: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 34: Fraport

Fraport: -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 33: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,80 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 32: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,26 Prozent

Platz 30: Evonik

Evonik: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 29: Talanx

Talanx: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 28: LANXESS

LANXESS: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 27: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 26: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 25: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: United Internet

United Internet: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 22: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 21: K+S

K+S: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 19: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 17: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 16: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG

Platz 15: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 12: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 11: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 10: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 9: GEA

GEA: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 8: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 7: RTL

RTL: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 6: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 5: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 4: freenet

freenet: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 3: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 2: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 1: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 3,86 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

