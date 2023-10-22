KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 42/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.10.2023 und dem 20.10.2023. Stand ist der 20.10.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Dürr
Dürr: -14,38 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 49: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -10,56 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 48: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -10,47 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 47: Scout24
Scout24: -9,54 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 46: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -8,39 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 45: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -8,35 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 44: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -7,12 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 43: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -7,08 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 42: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -6,75 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Befesa
Befesa: -6,54 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 40: Nordex
Nordex: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 39: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -6,42 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,35 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 37: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,07 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 36: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -5,36 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 35: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,98 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 34: Fraport
Fraport: -4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 33: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,80 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 32: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,26 Prozent
Platz 30: Evonik
Evonik: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 29: Talanx
Talanx: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 28: LANXESS
LANXESS: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 27: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: -3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 26: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 25: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,49 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: United Internet
United Internet: -3,43 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 22: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 21: K+S
K+S: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 20: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -2,10 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 19: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 17: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 16: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Holger Rauner © ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG
Platz 15: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 14: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 12: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 10: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 9: GEA
GEA: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 8: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 7: RTL
RTL: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 6: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 5: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 4: freenet
freenet: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 3: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 2: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 1: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 3,86 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
