TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 14. Januar (vorläufige Fassung)
===
*** 09:15 ES/EZB-Vizepräsident De Guindos, Rede bei Veranstaltung der
Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
11:30 DE/Auktion 2,90-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2056
im Volumen von 1 Mrd EUR
11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2052
im Volumen von 1 Mrd EUR
*** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 4Q (14:30 Investorenkonferenz)
*** 12:45 US/Wells Fargo & Co, Ergebnis 4Q
*** 14:00 US/Citigroup Inc, Ergebnis 4Q
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz November
PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm
zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm
Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm
*** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise Oktober
PROGNOSE: +0,1 gg Vm
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm.
Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie)
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm
zuvor: k.A.
*** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise November
PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm
zuvor: k.A.
Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie)
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm
zuvor: k.A.
*** 14:30 US/Leistungsbilanz 3Q
PROGNOSE: -232,5 Mrd USD
2. Quartal: -251,3 Mrd USD
*** 15:50 US/Fed Philadelphia Präsident Paulson, Rede bei Veranstaltung der
Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Oktober
PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm
*** 16:00 US/NAR, Verkauf bestehender Häuser Dezember
PROGNOSE: +2,2% gg Vm
zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm
*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen
Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche
*** 16:30 US/Fed-Gouverneur Miran, Rede bei Delphi Economic Forum
*** 18:00 US/Atlanta-Fed-Präsidnet Bostic, Rede bei Atlanta Business Chronicle Economic
Outlook event
*** 18:00 US/Minneapolis-Fed-Präsident Kashkari, Rede bei Midwest Economic Forecast Forum
*** 20:00 US/Fed-New York-Präsident Williams, Rede bei Veranstaltung
"An EconomyThat Works for All"
*** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book
*** - CN/Handelsbilanz Dezember
PROGNOSE: +109,60 Mrd USD
zuvor: +111,68 Mrd USD
Exporte
PROGNOSE: +2,6% gg Vj
zuvor: +5,9% gg Vj
Importe
PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vj
zuvor: +1,9% gg Vj
*** - AT/Opec-Monatsbericht zum Ölmarkt
===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich
einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Termine ohne Uhrzeit stehen im Laufe des Tages an
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/kch/apo/hab/mgo/kla
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2026 09:23 ET (14:23 GMT)