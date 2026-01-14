DAX25.507 +0,4%Est506.041 +0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,38 +1,7%Nas23.757 +0,1%Bitcoin78.960 +1,1%Euro1,1668 ±-0,0%Öl64,74 +0,7%Gold4.617 +0,4%
TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 14. Januar (vorläufige Fassung)

13.01.26 15:22 Uhr

===

*** 09:15 ES/EZB-Vizepräsident De Guindos, Rede bei Veranstaltung der

Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles

11:30 DE/Auktion 2,90-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2056

im Volumen von 1 Mrd EUR

11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2052

im Volumen von 1 Mrd EUR

*** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 4Q (14:30 Investorenkonferenz)

*** 12:45 US/Wells Fargo & Co, Ergebnis 4Q

*** 14:00 US/Citigroup Inc, Ergebnis 4Q

*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz November

PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm

zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm

Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm

*** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise Oktober

PROGNOSE: +0,1 gg Vm

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm.

Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie)

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm

zuvor: k.A.

*** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise November

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm

zuvor: k.A.

Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie)

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm

zuvor: k.A.

*** 14:30 US/Leistungsbilanz 3Q

PROGNOSE: -232,5 Mrd USD

2. Quartal: -251,3 Mrd USD

*** 15:50 US/Fed Philadelphia Präsident Paulson, Rede bei Veranstaltung der

Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia

*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Oktober

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm

*** 16:00 US/NAR, Verkauf bestehender Häuser Dezember

PROGNOSE: +2,2% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm

*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen

Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche

*** 16:30 US/Fed-Gouverneur Miran, Rede bei Delphi Economic Forum

*** 18:00 US/Atlanta-Fed-Präsidnet Bostic, Rede bei Atlanta Business Chronicle Economic

Outlook event

*** 18:00 US/Minneapolis-Fed-Präsident Kashkari, Rede bei Midwest Economic Forecast Forum

*** 20:00 US/Fed-New York-Präsident Williams, Rede bei Veranstaltung

"An EconomyThat Works for All"

*** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book

*** - CN/Handelsbilanz Dezember

PROGNOSE: +109,60 Mrd USD

zuvor: +111,68 Mrd USD

Exporte

PROGNOSE: +2,6% gg Vj

zuvor: +5,9% gg Vj

Importe

PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vj

zuvor: +1,9% gg Vj

*** - AT/Opec-Monatsbericht zum Ölmarkt

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termine ohne Uhrzeit stehen im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/apo/hab/mgo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2026 09:23 ET (14:23 GMT)