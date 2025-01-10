DAX20.215 -0,5%ESt504.977 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto15,32 +3,9%Dow41.938 -1,6%Nas19.162 -1,6%Bitcoin91.906 -0,5%Euro1,0242 -0,6%Öl79,79 +3,4%Gold2.690 ±0,0%
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street rot -- Tilray weitet Verluste aus -- Mercedes-Benz, D-Wave Quantum, SoundHound, Auric Minerals im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 2 Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 2
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 2 im Überblick

11.01.25 03:29 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.499,1 PKT 11,4 PKT 0,33%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 2

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 02/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.01.2025 und dem 10.01.2025. Stand ist der 10.01.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SÜSS MicroTec SE

SÜSS MicroTec SE: -16,33 Prozent

Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG

Platz 29: Nordex

Nordex: -5,21 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 28: Kontron

Kontron: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 27: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 26: IONOS

IONOS: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 24: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 23: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: 1&1

1&1: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 19: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 18: NEXUS

NEXUS: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: NEXUS AG

Platz 17: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: freenet

freenet: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 15: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 11: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 10: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 9: PNE

PNE: 3,18 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 8: Infineon

Infineon: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 7: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 6: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 5: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 8,90 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 9,92 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 11,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 11,89 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 14,35 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

