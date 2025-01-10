Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 2 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 02/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 03.01.2025 und dem 10.01.2025. Stand ist der 10.01.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: -16,33 Prozent
Quelle: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Platz 29: Nordex
Nordex: -5,21 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 28: Kontron
Kontron: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 27: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -2,87 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 26: IONOS
IONOS: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 24: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 23: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: 1&1
1&1: -1,02 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 19: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 18: NEXUS
NEXUS: -0,29 Prozent
Quelle: NEXUS AG
Platz 17: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: freenet
freenet: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 15: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 11: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 10: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,46 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 9: PNE
PNE: 3,18 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 8: Infineon
Infineon: 3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 7: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 6: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,68 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 5: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 8,90 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 9,92 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 11,72 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 11,89 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 14,35 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
