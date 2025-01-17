Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 3 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 03/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Formycon
Formycon: -10,69 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -5,51 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -5,11 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 27: Kontron
Kontron: -4,84 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 26: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -3,48 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 24: 1&1
1&1: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 23: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 22: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 19: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,96 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: IONOS
IONOS: 2,99 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: United Internet
United Internet: 3,08 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 7: PNE
PNE: 3,94 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 6: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 4,40 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 4,47 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 3: Infineon
Infineon: 5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 7,54 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 17,38 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
