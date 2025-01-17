DAX20.903 +1,2%ESt505.148 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto16,57 +0,5%Dow43.488 +0,8%Nas19.630 +1,5%Bitcoin101.198 +0,1%Euro1,0273 -0,3%Öl80,73 -0,8%Gold2.702 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 RENK RENK73 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht nach neuem Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt im Plus -- NEL ASA kauft Cavendish-Aktien -- Übernahmespekulationen treiben Intel-Aktie an -- Rio Tinto, SUSS im Fokus
Top News
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 3 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 3 im Überblick
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 3 Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 3
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tagesgeld-Vergleich: Bis zu 3,25 % Zinsen sichern!
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 3 im Überblick

18.01.25 02:25 Uhr
KW 3: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.586,9 PKT 37,1 PKT 1,05%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 3

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 03/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 10.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Formycon

Formycon: -10,69 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -5,51 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 27: Kontron

Kontron: -4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Wer­bung

Platz 26: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 24: 1&1

1&1: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 23: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 22: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 19: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 18: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 17: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,96 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 11: IONOS

IONOS: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: United Internet

United Internet: 3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 7: PNE

PNE: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 6: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 5: SAP SE

SAP SE: 4,47 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 3: Infineon

Infineon: 5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 7,54 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 17,38 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Mehr zum Thema TecDAX

02:25Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 3 im Überblick
17.01.25Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
17.01.25Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX liegt letztendlich im Plus
17.01.25Aufschläge in Frankfurt: TecDAX zeigt sich nachmittags fester
17.01.25300 Millionen Euro: Diagnostikspezialist Qiagen zahlt Aktionäre Ende Januar aus Aktienrückkauf aus
17.01.25Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX präsentiert sich mittags fester
17.01.25Marktüberblick: SUSS MicroTec erfreut mit Zahlen
17.01.25Marktüberblick: SUSS MicroTec erfreut mit Zahlen